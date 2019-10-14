Sourav Ganguly first Indian cricketer in 65 years to become BCCI president

is set to become only the second India cricketer after Maharaja of Vizianagaram to serve as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Ganguly will be elected unopposed as the new president. He filed his nomination for the post on Monday at the headquarters in Mumbai.

He was accompanied by former bosses Niranjan Shah and N Srinivasan as he became the only candidate to file the nomination. Only once before had an India cricketer achieved the rare double. Maharaja of Vizianagaram, who led India in a Test tour to England in 1936. Despite playing only 3 Test matches for India, the Maharaja of Vizianagaram a.k.a Vizzy served as BCCI president between 1954 and 1956.