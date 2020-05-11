Sri Lanka skipper Karunaratne aims to reach top-four in ODI, Test cricket

JUST IN
Sri Lanka is currently at the eighth spot in the ODI rankings, but the side whitewashed West Indies in the three-match ODI series earlier this year.

Dimuth Karunaratne. Karunaratne revived his limited-overs career last year as he was brought into the Sri Lankan side ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. File photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne has said that he wants the side to reach the top four in both Test and One Day International rankings.

"Rankings is the keyword. I would say Sri Lanka needs to be in the top four of not just ODI Cricket, but Test Cricket as well. That would indirectly mean semifinalists to say the least and you are perhaps two games away from the plum. There onwards, it's any bodies guess and if you do well on your day you could end up being world champs," official website of Sri Lanka Cricket quoted Karunaratne.

Karunaratne has played 66 Tests and 31 ODIs for Sri Lanka so far. He has managed to score 5,207 runs across all formats.

While the side is at the fifth spot in the Test rankings and the side had suffered a loss in the two-match Test series against Pakistan.

The left-handed Karunratne also laid down the impact of head coach Mickey Arthur, who was appointed the coach of Sri Lanka in December last year.

"Mickey is a no-nonsense cool bloke with loads of experience to back him and his brand. At the international level planning and role clarity is a norm," Karunaratne said.
 

"What is very important is the belief he has instilled among us in his own and subtle way. It surely helped and the result always speaks for itself," he added.

Karunaratne revived his limited-overs career last year as he was brought into the Sri Lankan side ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He was chosen as the skipper of the side, but he failed to guide Sri Lanka to the semi-finals of the tournament.

"The boys and the respective squads are enjoying their cricket and that makes my job that much easier. If you like what you are doing and the environment to do so is conducive, the balance at this level of sport becomes that much more beneficial," Karunaratne said.

Here's the latest team rankings:

ICC Test Rankings
Ranking Team Matches Points Rating
1 Australia 26 3,028 116
2 New Zealand 21 2,406 115
3 India 27 3,085 114
4 England 33 3,466 105
5 Sri Lanka 27 2,454 91
6 South Africa 23 2,076 90
7 Pakistan 16 1,372 86
8 West Indies 18 1,422 79
9 Afghanistan 3 170 57
10 Bangladesh 17 939 55
11 Zimbabwe 8 144 18
12 Ireland 0 0 0

ODI rankings
Ranking Team Match Points Rating points
1 England 38 4,820 127
2 India 49 5,819 119
3 New Zealand 32 3,716 116
4 South Africa 31 3,345 108
5 Australia 33 3,518 107
6 Pakistan 32 3,254 102
7 Bangladesh 34 2,989 88
8 Sri Lanka 39 3,297 85
9 West Indies 43 3,285 76
10 Afghanistan 28 1,549 55
11 Ireland 21 1,039 49
12 Netherlands 5 222 44
13 Oman 12 479 40
14 Zimbabwe 24 935 39
15 Scotland 16 419 26
16 Nepal 9 161 18
17 UAE 15 259 17
18 Namibia 9 152 17
19 United States 14 185 13
20 Papua New Guinea 14 0 0

First Published: Mon, May 11 2020. 12:46 IST

