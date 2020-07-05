JUST IN
Sri Lankan cricketer Mendis arrested after man's death in motor accident

Mendis hit a 74-year-old man, killing him in the wee hours, in the Colombo suburb of Panadura

Sri Lanka cricket team | Kusal Mendis | Colombo Port City

Press Trust of India  |  Colombo 

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis leaves the field after being dismissed for 46 runs by England's Mark Wood
Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis is under arrest.

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was on Sunday arrested for knocking down a pedestrian while driving, police said.

Mendis hit a 74-year-old man, killing him in the wee hours, in the Colombo suburb of Panadura.

He is to be produced before a magistrate later today, police said.

The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests and 76 ODIs. Mendis was part of the national squad which had resumed training after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sri Lanka's international assignments, including a tour by India, have been cancelled due to the pandemic.
Sun, July 05 2020. 10:33 IST

