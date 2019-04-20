Street Child Cricket World Cup 2019: Playing for a life beyond the streets

Mohammad Waris, a 12-year-old school dropout, is already a master cutter. With hands that move at lightning speed, he cuts cloth bands to make summer caps.

He has been working for seven years to support his family with a meagre weekly income of Rs 300, putting an end to his own childhood, long before it even began. But now, he finally has a chance to live what many only dream of—play at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London come April 30. Street Child Cricket World Cup 2019 (SCCWC), the first such World Cup for street children, is being organised by Street Child United (SCU), a ...