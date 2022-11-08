T20 WC: When Kohli and Rohit let the pacers have their biz class seats

As we reach the final leg of the nearly month-long T20 World Cup in Australia, the lengthy schedule must have weighed on the physical fitness of the Indian cricketers. Sensing that this may lead to future issues, especially for pacers, head coach Rahul Dravid and batting superstars and have given up their designated business-class seats for Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya to get adequate rest, The Indian Express reported.

The wildly popular tournament began on October 16 and will conclude on November 13. Four teams have entered the semi-final stage: New Zealand, England, India and Pakistan after a round of elimination.

India will now play England in the semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday.

While every team usually has to bowl for only 20 overs during a match, travelling to venues across Australia causes fatigue. The gesture by Rahul Dravid, Rohit, and Virat has ensured the youngsters get enough rest between games to remain fighting fit for their games ahead.

The International Council (ICC) norms stipulate that each team will get four business-class seats. Most teams give the privileges to their coach, captain, vice-captain and manager.

However, the Indian team management decided to let the fast bowlers get the best seats since the team had to travel every third or fourth day.

"Before the tournament, we decided that since the pace bowlers clock the maximum mileage on field day in, day out, they need to stretch their legs," a support staff member of the Indian team told The Express.

By the end of this tournament, the Indian team would have travelled 34,000 km, besides covering three time zones. Many players have likely been deprived of adequate sleep.

The physios and trainers have been closely monitoring the bowlers for travel fatigue and helping them recover. The report said that players had been allowed to not turn up for practice if they felt they needed rest.