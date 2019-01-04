'The Fire Burns Blue' documents the journey of women's cricket in India

It is funny — and extremely unfortunate — how a team’s success is so closely interlinked with its popularity. For the longest time, women’s cricket in India was seen as a needless extension of a sport that only the men were supposed to dominate, an unwatchable version of a very physical game few spoke or cared about.

More recently, with favourable results in major competitions, the national women’s side is perhaps the strongest it has ever been. That has ensured the arrival of plenty of sponsors, in addition to generating fervent broadcaster and viewer ...