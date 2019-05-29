These gorgeous stadiums in England will host ICC Cricket World Cup matches

England is the place where the beautiful game of cricket was born. Though the country has yet to win an ODI World Cup, considered the biggest international tournament in 50-over cricket, England may well break the jinx this time. Not only is the country hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, along with Wales, but it is also seen as a favourite for winning the championship this time.

Business Standard takes a look at some of the legendary cricket stadiums that will be hosting matches:

1) Lord’s, London

Lord's cricket ground (Photo:ICC)

Referred to as the ‘Home of Cricket’, this iconic cricket ground was inaugurated in 1814. Lord’s has so far hosted 10 ICC Cricket World Cup fixtures, including the finals of the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. This cricket ground can be easily recognised by a look at its pavilion.

The Home of Cricket will host five fixtures of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, and will once again be the venue for the World Cup Final.

The highest World Cup total at Lord’s was scored on the first occasion it hosted a World Cup match, with England scoring an impressive 334/4 against India in 1975.

ICC CWC 2019 matches to be played at Lord’s:

June 23, Sunday: Pakistan vs South Africa, Match 30 (3:00 pm IST)

June 25, Tuesday: England vs Australia, Match 32 (3:00 pm IST)

June 29, Saturday: New Zealand vs Australia, Match 37 (6:00 pm IST)

July 05, Friday: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 43 (3:00 pm IST)

July 14, Sunday: TBC vs TBC, Final (3:00 pm IST)

2) The Oval, London

The Oval (Photo:ICC)

The Oval, with a capacity of 25,000, will host five matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, including the opener between England and South Africa.

Established in 1845, the Oval is one of the oldest cricket grounds in the world. The first ever Test match in England was played at this venue. This is the ground where Ashes came started.

The Oval has also played host to a number of big World Cup matches, with ten fixtures taking place at the venue across the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions.

ICC CWC matches to be played at the Oval:

May 30, Thursday: England vs South Africa, Match 1 (3:00 pm IST)

June 02, Sunday: South Africa vs Bangladesh, Match 5 (3:00 pm IST)

June 05, Wednesday: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Match 9 (6:00 pm IST)

June 09, Sunday: India vs Australia, Match 14 (3:00 pm IST)

June 15, Saturday: Sri Lanka vs Australia, Match 20 (3:00 pm IST)

3) Old Trafford, Manchester

Old Trafford (Photo:ICC)

Old Trafford will be the busiest venue at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, as it will host six games, including a semi-final.

The ground, with a capacity of 19,000, will also be the venue for the most-watched fixture in international cricket when India take on Pakistan.

The ground has been used for World Cup matches in the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions of the tournament.

England have played two Cricket World Cup semi-finals at Old Trafford, beating New Zealand by nine runs in 1979, and losing to India by six wickets in 1983. The ground itself is the second-oldest Test venue in England, having been hosting Tests since 1884.

ICC CWC 2019 matches to be played at Old Trafford, Manchester

June 16, Sunday: India vs Pakistan, Match 22 (3:00 pm IST)

June 18, Tuesday: England vs Afghanistan, Match 24 (3:00 pm IST)

June 22, Saturday: Windies vs New Zealand, Match 29 (6:00 pm IST)

June 27, Thursday: Windies vs India, Match 34 (3:00 pm IST)

July 06, Saturday: Australia vs South Africa, Match 45 (6:00 pm IST)

July 09, Tuesday: 1st Semi-Final (teams to be decided) (3:00 pm IST)

4) Edgbaston, Birmingham

Edgbaston (Photo:ICC)

Established in 1886, the ground will host five games at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, including one semi-final and the high-profile meeting of England and India.

The ground has so far hosted four previous ICC Cricket World Cups, and was a semi-final location in 1979, 1983 and 1999.

Edgbaston has been witness to some historic moments, including Brian Lara’s knock of unbeaten 501 against Durham in 1994, the highest score by a batsman in first-class cricket.

Cricket fans will remember Edgbaston’s semi-final between Australia and South Africa as arguably the greatest-ever ODI. and Lance Klusener were the men at the crease that day, with a mix-up in the middle when the scores were levelled, meaning they lost to Australia, which progressed to the World Cup final and eventually won it.

ICC CWC 2019 matches to be played at Edgbaston:

June 19, Wednesday: New Zealand vs South Africa, Match 25 (3:00 pm IST)

June 26, Wednesday: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Match 33 (3:00 pm IST)

June 30, Sunday: England vs India, Match 38 (3:00 pm IST)

July 02, Tuesday: Bangladesh vs India, Match 40 (3:00 pm IST)

July 11, Thursday: 2nd Semi-Final (teams to be decided) (3:00 pm IST)

5) Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Trent-Bridge (Photo:ICC)

First opened in 1841, Trent Bridge is a truly historic cricket ground. It first hosted a one-day international in 1974 and has been used as a Cricket World Cup venue in the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions.

The stadium has a capacity of 17,500 and will host five matches at the ICC Cricket Hosts England have a great record at Trent Bridge, having won both their previous at the venue – against New Zealand in 1975 and Zimbabwe in 1999.

In Trent Bridge, England set a record ODI score of 481/6, with and both making centuries. It was also the ground where the team set a record in 2016 when they scored 444/3.

ICC CWC 2019 matches to be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham:

May 31, Friday: Windies vs Pakistan, Match 2 (3:00 pm IST)

June 03, Monday: England vs Pakistan, Match 6 (3:00 pm IST)

June 06, Thursday: Australia vs Windies, Match 10 (3:00 pm IST)

June 13, Thursday: India vs New Zealand, Match 18 (3:00 pm IST)

June 20, Thursday: Australia vs Bangladesh, Match 26 (3:00 pm IST)

6) The Riverside Durham, Durham

The Riverside Durham (Photo:ICC)

The stadium, with a capacity of 14,000, will host three fixtures at the ICC Men’s Cricket Established in 1995, the Riverside Durham has previously hosted four ICC Cricket World Cup fixtures, all of which took place in the 1999 edition.

The highest World Cup total at the home of Durham Cricket is 261/6, which was scored by Pakistan on their way to victory against Scotland in 1999.

ICC CWC 2019 matches to be played The Riverside Durham:

June 28, Friday: Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Match 35 (3:00 pm IST)

July 01, Monday: Sri Lanka vs Windies, Match 39 (3:00 pm IST)

July 03, Wednesday: England vs New Zealand, Match 41 (3:00 pm IST)

7) Cardiff Wales Stadium

Cardiff Wales (Photo:ICC)

The Cardiff Wales Stadium has been a venue in the past two editions of the ICC Champions Trophy, as well as the ICC Cricket World Cup in 1999.

The venue has short straight boundaries but very long square boundaries. At the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, the stadium will host four fixtures.

The Cardiff Wales Stadium has seen some dramatic moments played out in its relatively brief history of hosting international cricket, including Pakistan’s semi-final win over England at in 2017.

ICC CWC 2019 matches to be played at Cardiff Wales Stadium:

June 01, Saturday: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Match 3 (3:00 pm IST)

June 04, Tuesday: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 7 (3:00 pm IST)

June 08, Saturday: England vs Bangladesh, Match 12 (3:00 pm IST)

June 15, Saturday: South Africa vs Afghanistan, Match 21 (3:00 pm IST)

8) Bristol County Ground

Bristol County (Photo:ICC)

The Bristol County Ground will host three matches during the ICC Cricket The ground has earlier hosted three World Cup matches – one match in 1983 and two in 1999.

More recently, the Bristol County Ground has hosted eight fixtures at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, including England’s dramatic semi-final win over South Africa.

The ground, which first opened in 1889, has a capacity of 11,000 and is a perfectly circular area.

ICC CWC 2019 matches to be played at Bristol County Ground:

June 01, Saturday: Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4 (6:00 pm IST)

June 07, Friday: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 11 (3:00 pm IST)

June 11, Tuesday: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 16 (3:00 pm IST)

9) Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Hampshire Bowl (Photo:ICC)

The Hampshire Bowl will host be host ICC Cricket World Cup fixtures for the first time in 2019, with five matches being played at this venue.

The Hampshire Bowl, with a capacity of 17,000, was opened in 2001. It has hosted international fixtures in all three formats of the game and was also home to five fixtures in the 2004 edition of

ICC CWC 2019 matches to be played at Hampshire Bowl:

June 05, Wednesday: South Africa vs India, Match 8 (3:00 pm IST)

June 10, Monday: South Africa vs Windies, Match 15 (3:00 pm IST)

June 14, Friday: England vs Windies, Match 19 (3:00 pm IST)

June 22, Saturday: India vs Afghanistan, Match 28 (3:00 pm IST)

June 24, Monday: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Match 31 (3:00 pm IST)

10) County Ground Taunton, Taunton

County Ground (Photo:ICC)

The County Ground Taunton will host three ICC fixtures. Overlooked by the towers of three churches, the County Ground Taunton is renowned for its character and history.

It has been in use since 1882 and has a capacity of 8,000. The first international game played here was during the 1983 Cricket World Cup, and then two matches were hosted by it in 1999, including India’s clash with Sri Lanka, where they racked up a huge 373/6.

In 2017, the County Ground Taunton hosted seven fixtures of the ICC Women’s World Cup.

ICC CWC 2019 matches to be played at County Ground Taunton:

June 08, Saturday: Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Match 13 (6:00 pm IST)

June 12, Wednesday: Australia vs Pakistan, Match 17 (3:00 pm IST)

June 17, Monday: Windies vs Bangladesh, Match 23 (3:00 pm IST)

11) Headingley, Leeds

Headingley (Photo:ICC)

Headingley has been a venue in the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions of the ICC Cricket World Cup. The ground, with a capacity of over 18,000, will host four ICC matches, including Afghanistan's two round-robin fixtures.

ICC CWC 2019 matches to be played at Headingley, Leeds:

June 21, Friday: England vs Sri Lanka, Match 27 (3:00 pm IST)

June 29, Saturday: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Match 36 (3:00 pm IST)

July 04, Thursday: Afghanistan vs Windies, Match 42 (3:00 pm IST)

July 06, Saturday: Sri Lanka vs India, Match 44 (3:00 pm IST)