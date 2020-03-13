Toss for IPL postponed till April 15 as Coronavirus shadow looms

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday decided to “suspend” the Indian Premier League (IPL) by a fortnight to April 15 on account of the spread of in the country.

After April 15, according to sources in the cricket body, it will take a call on the matter. Sources said the reversal of position by the cricket body, whose president, Sourav Ganguly, said a few days ago the tournament would be held on schedule, was just to bide time because more than Rs 11,000 crore was at stake this year. Cancelling the tournament would have had a serious impact on stakeholders, they added.

Stakeholders include, apart from the BCCI, the advertisers, eight franchisees, US media giant Disney, which has the broadcasting and digital rights for the IPL matches, and more than 200 players.

The bulk of the BCCI’s revenues comes from this tournament. The tournament was expected to start on March 29.

But according to sources, with limited wiggle room for the to extend the tournament due to a tight global cricket schedule, IPL matches will have to become double-headers instead of one match played every day (expect during weekends).

Sources also said the matches would have to be held without spectators, but this depended on the seriousness of

The remaining matches between India and South Africa, who are in India on tour, are being held without spectators on the ground.

It is expected that foreign players, many of whom are reluctant to come to India, could find it difficult to get the visa after the government decided to keep out people from abroad till April 15.

In a media advisory after the meeting of the with the top management of the IPL in Mumbai on Thursday, the cricket body said: “The has decided to suspend till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure.”



It also pointed out that the BCCI was concerned about public health and alive to the interests of the stakeholders, and it would take steps to ensure that all related to the IPL “including fans have a safe cricketing experience”.

The IPL brass is expected to give more detail to the franchisees on Saturday.

The move of the BCCI comes just after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Thursday that it would not allow any sports events, including IPL matches, to be held in stadia. This takes out seven games scheduled to be held in the city. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had made it clear that it would permit closed-door matches.

If there is cancellation, the entity that would lose the most is the BCCI, which is expected to make more than Rs 4,200 crore-from broadcasting and digital rights, sponsors like Vivo, and 20 per cent of the franchisee revenues.

However, if the matches are held behind closed doors the revenue loss for both the franchisees and that of BCCI (as revenues will go down) would be limited — they make only around Rs 10 crore each from ticket sales.

The other big stakeholder is Disney which has paid a staggering Rs 3,270 crore for the digital and broadcasting rights. If the matches are cancelled it would lose over Rs 3,000 crore that it is expecting to earn from sponsors and advertisers many of which is already tied up. The BCCI would have to renegotiate its five-year contract for the rights and extend it.

However, in case the matches are held closed-door it could be a beneficiary as 1 per cent of the fans who see the matches in stadia will move to seeing on TV or in Hotstar the OTT platform. It is expected that as much as 600 million people will see the matches on TV and OTT in

The eight franchisees together could, however, lose Rs 80-100 crore as ticket income if the matches are held under closed doors. But they could also see some sponsor advertisers walking out without the opportunity of brand building associated with fans coming in a stadium. Each franchisee can make anything from Rs 30 crore to Rs 100 crore from team sponsors.

But for the players as much as Rs 700 crore of fees is at stake if the matches are not held. But as an IPL franchisee points out that at an average franchisees spend about 75 per cent of their team auction purse in getting 25 per cent of the star players. But even for the 150 other players who make at an average Rs 1 crore — it is big money and a cancelation for up and coming players could be catastrophic.