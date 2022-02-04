U19 World Cup Final: IND vs ENG toss result, playing 11 and live streaming

The India U19 team will take on England U19 as the two collide in the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 final to be crowned the U19 World Champion. The two teams have performed exceedingly well and haven’t dropped a single game before making it to the final.

The final match will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. And it is scheduled to start at 06:30 pm Indian Standard Time.

India U19 team news

The Indian team has already battled Covid in the run-up to the World Cup, but other than that, there hasn’t been many disturbances due to injury and one day before the U19 World Cup 2022 final too, there is no news of any injury to any player, hence the same team is most likely to take the field

England U19 team news

The England U19 team also looks like a settled unit and not many changes have been seen. Now that they haven’t dropped any point in the entire U19 World Cup, England U19 coach and captain Tom Prest wouldn’t be willing to change the team at the last moment and disturb the winning combination.

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Playing 11 predictions

India U19 Playing 11 prediction

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

England U19 Playing 11 prediction

George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden

Know about India U19 vs England U19 live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

When will the IND U19 vs ENG U19 T20 match be played?

The IND U19 vs ENG U19 match is scheduled to take place on February 05, Saturday.

Where will India U19 vs England U19 World Cup Final match be played?

The venue for India U19 vs England U19 World Cup Final match is Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

What will be the match timings for Saturday’s U19 World Cup Final match between India U19 and England U19?

The U19 World Cup Final match between India U19 and England U19 will begin at 06:30 pm IST.

At what time will the IND U19 vs ENG U19 final match live toss take place?

The IND U19 vs ENG U19 live toss between the captains Yash Dhull and Tom Prest will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play which is 06:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the U19 World Cup Final 2022 match live in India?

The U19 World Cup Final 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to Live Stream the England under-19 vs India under-19 match in India?

The Live Stream of the England under-19 vs India under-19 match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.

Here are the squads of both teams:

India U19 Squad

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Siddarth Yadav, Manav Parakh, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aaradhya Yadav, Garv Sangwan

England U19 Squad

George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden, Nathan Barnwell, Benjamin Cliff, Fateh Singh, James Coles