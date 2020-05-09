Virat Kohli reveals his favourite cricket moment apart from 2011 WC final

India's captain has revealed his favourite cricket moments. He termed the 2011 final his best cricket memory. India, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, won the 2011 world cup after 28 years, beating Sri Lanka in the final on April, 2.

Kohli said he he would always remember the 2016 World T20 quarter-final game against Australia in Mohali played on March 27 -- when his unbeaten 82 helped the Men in Blue snatch a thrilling six-wicket win with five balls to spare and enter the semi-finals of the tournament.

"Apart from the 2011 finals, my other favourite match from the atmosphere and importance of the game point of view, would be the 2016 T20 quarter-finals against Australia in Mohali," Kohli said while speaking on Star Sports 'Cricket Connected' show.





Can you guess @imVkohli's favourite match?



Find out on #CricketConnected tonight at 7 PM & 9 PM on Star Sports 1/1HD/2/2HD & 8 PM on Star Sports 3/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/First. pic.twitter.com/kuprSY0Jby — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 9, 2020

However, India had to face a crushing seven-wicket defeat at the hands of West Indies in the semi-final.

ICC T20 World Cup 2016, semifinal: highlights







The cricketing activities at the moment remain suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc across the world.

Kohli, the current India skipper, also admitted the "magical" atmosphere will be missing if the cricket season currently stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic resumes in empty stadiums.

"It's quite a possible situation, it might happen, I honestly don't know how everyone is going to take that because we all are used to playing in front of so many passionate fans," Kohli said.

"Things will still go on, but I doubt that one will feel that magic happening inside because of the atmosphere that was created.

"We will play sports how it is supposed to be played, but those magical moments will be difficult to come by," he added.

He, however, believes playing without fans in attendance would not dampen the competitive side of matches.

"I know matches will be played at a very good intensity," he said.

"But that feeling of the crowd connecting with the players and the tension of the game where everyone goes through it in the stadium, those emotions are difficult to recreate," he added.