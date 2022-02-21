Volleyball rebranded: Serving aces with NBA-inspired model

In 2020, Ashwal Rai, stuck at home, tried not to think about a future where he couldn’t play volleyball.

Despite the fact that Rai had recently secured employment in the Railways under the sports quota, it was a time of deep despair. The thought of not being able to fulfil his sporting ambitions gnawed at him. “In India, we just have state tournaments, inter-department matches, and the Senior Nationals,” Rai says. “There’re very few avenues for us to show our skills and improve our game… The league in 2019 was great, but then the gap was ...