What is an Impact Player? All you need to know about BCCI's new rule

As a trial for the (IPL), the Board of Control for in India (BCCI) introduced the concept of tactical substitution known as 'Impact Player' in the T20 tournament season -- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

On Tuesday, Delhi all-rounder Hrithik Shokeen became the first Impact Player in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and helped his team register a 71 run-win over Manipur in a group B match in Jaipur.

What is Impact Player?

The Impact Player rule allows a team to make a tactical substitution in the middle of the game in each match.

Along with the starting XI, teams will mention four substitutes at the time of toss and use one of the four during the match. The player can replace any member of the starting XI at any point before the end of the 14th over of either inning and will be able to bat and bowl his full allotment of overs, said an IANS report.

The Impact Player can play any role during the game. For example, the Impact Player can replace a batter who has already been dismissed and still get to bat - as long as the team only uses 11 batters. Or, Impact Player can replace a bowler who has already sent down a few overs and still get to bowl his full four-over quota.

The Impact Player rule is not applicable when the game is reduced to less than 10 over per side. It is not mandatory to use the impact player, but before using either captain or head coach or the manager has to inform the on-field umpire.

The Impact Player can only be introduced at the end of an over, and not during it, with two exceptions: if a batting team sends in the Impact Player at the fall of a wicket, or if the fielding team replaces an injured fielder with the Impact Player in the middle of an over.

The substituted player can take no further part in the game -- not even as a substitute fielder. In a scenario where a bowler is suspended, having bowled two beamers in an over, he can be replaced by the Impact Player, but that player cannot bowl.



What says about Impact Player?

According to the BCCI, the rule of Impact Player will make the T20 format more dynamic and interesting. In an email sent to its state associations, the elaborated on the concept and rule, which will allow teams to use one tactical substitute in each match.

"With the ever-growing popularity of T20 cricket, it is imperative that we look at introducing new dimensions which will make this format more attractive and interesting not only for our viewers but also the participating teams from a strategic viewpoint," the statement said.

"The BCCI would like to introduce the concept of 'Impact Player' wherein participating teams could replace one member of its playing XI during a T20 match based on the context of the game," it added.