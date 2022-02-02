Winter Olympics: So far 11 personnel in hospital with Covid, none serious

-
ALSO READ
China dismisses UK, Canada's decision boycott Winter Olympics as 'farce'
Beijing tightens Covid-19 entry rules ahead of Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics: Rights group raises alarm as China warns athletes
Australia announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Omicron scare in China's Tianjin close to Beijing ahead of Winter Olympics
-
Eleven Beijing Olympics-related personnel have been hospitalised with COVID-19 in the Chinese capital since Jan 23 out of a total 232 positive cases, Brian McCloskey, chair of the Beijing 2022 medical expert panel, said on Wednesday.
Organisers recorded 32 cases in the past 24 hours, 15 of which among new airport arrivals.
McCloskey said none of the hospitalised individuals were in serious condition and the overall daily figure would start to drop once the number of participants arriving begins to decrease.
"Since Jan. 23 there have been 232 cases, 163 from the airport and 69 from the closed loop," McCloskey said.
About 3,000 athletes, along with coaches, officials, federation delegates and media are expected for the Feb. 4-20 Games and the "closed loop" will allow them to move between accommodation and Olympic venues on official transport.
They are not allowed to move freely in public and are tested on a daily basis in an effort to identify any spread within the loop quickly.
"At the moment we have seen no significant spread within the loop. We are not particularly worried about," McCloskey said. More than 540,000 tests have been conducted since Jan 23.
"They (numbers of positive cases) won't go down immediately but when we get to a stable number of people, then we expect it to go down," McCloskey said. "The reality is every country in the world has a higher level of COVID-19 than China does." In contrast to many countries seeking to live with COVID-19, China has isolated itself with a zero-tolerance policy, cancelling nearly all international flights. All participants are arriving on special charter flights.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor