GG vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2023: Will Giants continue the winning run?

The Women’s Premiere League is coming into its element finally as the team losing at the start are now winning and those winning at the start are now learning that defeat is also part of the game. Into this mode itself, the Giants take on the Women.

GG vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2023

While the Giants achieved their second win of the season when they beat Delhi Capitals by 11 runs, the Challengers from Bangalore, led by the most popular female cricketers in India, Smriti Mandhana, won their first game in their last encounter against UP Warriorz. Will it be this match that makes the fortunes turn for them?

A win in this game will keep the Giants in the hunt for the trophy while the Bangalore side is also in the hunt after they beat UP Warriorz. Top three teams from the league stage qualify for the next stage.



GG vs RCB, WPL 2023 Toss



The toss between the Giants skipper Sneh Rana and RCB captain Smriti Mandhana, was won by the former who chose to bat first



Giants Playing 11



Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose



Playing 11



Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari

