Refresh / Auto Refresh
GG vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2023: Will Giants continue the winning run?
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Live Updates: The Sneh Rana-led side got its second tournament win when they beat Delhi Capitals. Will they continue the winning run?
Topics Women's Premier League | Royal Challengers Bangalore | GujaratBS Web Team |
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 Live Score. Photo: RCB
Introduction
The Women’s Premiere League is coming into its element finally as the team losing at the start are now winning and those winning at the start are now learning that defeat is also part of the game. Into this mode itself, the Gujarat Giants take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.
READ MORE
READ MORE
GG vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2023
The Women’s Premiere League is coming into its element finally as the team losing at the start are now winning and those winning at the start are now learning that defeat is also part of the game. Into this mode itself, the Gujarat Giants take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.
While the Giants achieved their second win of the season when they beat Delhi Capitals by 11 runs, the Challengers from Bangalore, led by the most popular female cricketers in India, Smriti Mandhana, won their first game in their last encounter against UP Warriorz. Will it be this match that makes the fortunes turn for them?
A win in this game will keep the Giants in the hunt for the trophy while the Bangalore side is also in the hunt after they beat UP Warriorz. Top three teams from the league stage qualify for the next stage.
GG vs RCB, WPL 2023 Toss
The toss between the Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana and RCB captain Smriti Mandhana, was won by the former who chose to bat first
Gujarat Giants Playing 11
Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11
Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari
GG vs RCB, WPL 2023 Toss
The toss between the Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana and RCB captain Smriti Mandhana, was won by the former who chose to bat first
Gujarat Giants Playing 11
Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11
Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
READ LESS