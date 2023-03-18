LATEST NEWS

You are here: Home » Sports Â» IPL Indian Premier League Â» News
Refresh / Auto Refresh
  New Updates refresh icon

GG vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2023: Will Giants continue the winning run?

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Live Updates: The Sneh Rana-led side got its second tournament win when they beat Delhi Capitals. Will they continue the winning run?

Topics
Women's Premier League | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Gujarat

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 Live Score. Photo: RCB
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 Live Score. Photo: RCB

Introduction

The Women’s Premiere League is coming into its element finally as the team losing at the start are now winning and those winning at the start are now learning that defeat is also part of the game. Into this mode itself, the Gujarat Giants take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. 
READ MORE

Key Events