WPL 2023 team analysis: Will women achieve what the men couldn't for RCB?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) went all guns blazing in the auction of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) just like they have done over the years in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, once again, they have failed to buy great bowlers in the lineup. The presence of Aussie quicks, Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry more than just covers up the limitations. But will it be enough for them to do what their male counterparts haven't been able to so far?
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad for WPL 2023
Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Megan Schutt, Kanika Ahuja, Erin Burns, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Shobana, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh
Probable Playing 11
Smriti Mandhana, Indrani Roy, Sophie Devine, Dane van Niekerk, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur
Strengths: The duo of Mandhana and Perry
Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry are two of the most famous women cricketers going around in the world. No doubt that the matches of the red brigade would pull in a lot of audiences for the star factor. But these stars are also worth their weight when it comes to talent as they are the best in their department and for RCB to go ahead in the tournament this duo must fire.
Weaknesses: An average-looking bowling lineup
Apart from Perry and Schutt and to an extent Renuka Singh Thakur, the bowling of the Bangalore unit looks average. Especially the spin bowling department is inexperienced when it comes to star international-level batters. Renuka Ahuja, Erin Burns and Shreyanka Patil are the three designated spinners. Only Bruns has played some sort of international cricket
What could win them the league?
The only thing that could win the league for the women in red and gold is the form of three important players -- Mandhana, Perry and Sophie Devine. If they are in form and their team takes the right decision of chasing at the toss, wins would not be hard to come by for them.
First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 20:22 IST