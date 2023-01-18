Vinesh, Sakshi accuse WFI prez of harassment, protest at Jantar Mantar

Nearly a dozen Indian wrestlers including Olympian and Sakshi Malik are holding a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, against the alleged arrogance of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The wrestlers began their protest on Wednesday at around 12 noon when wrestlers and Sakshi Malik accused the president Brij Bhushan Sharma of sexual harassment. The first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at both the Asian and Commonwealth Games, has alleged that the coaches are harassing women wrestlers. She also added, "Some coaches who are favourites of the federation also misbehave with women coaches. They sexually harass girls."



According to a PTI report, Phogat also said that she has received death threats from officials.

Vinesh Phogat also added that after the Tokyo Olympics defeat, president called her a 'khota sikka' (worthless). The wrestler alleged that she was mentally tortured because of which she even thought of ending her life.

Vinesh Phogat's sentiment was also echoed by medallist Bajrang Punia, who added that the wrestlers are being harassed by WFI via its arbitrary rules and regulations. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist also added that those who are a part of WFI know nothing about the sport.

“Wrestlers don’t want to tolerate the ongoing dictatorship,” Punia said. He urged that the management of the WFI be changed. “We hope the Prime Minister and Home Minister will support us." Punia told ANI.

Wrestler told Indian Express that their protest is against the Federation and the way it has been functioning without keeping the best interests of wrestlers in mind. He further added that this has nothing to do with politics of any sort. We have not invited any politicians here. This is purely a wrestlers' protest.

Punia also added that the wrestlers have no voice when it comes to decision making and have suffered for a long time in silence.