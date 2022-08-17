ZIM vs IND 1st ODI Preview: Zimbabwe eyes gains from David-Goliath battle

-
ALSO READ
WI vs IND 1st ODI: Pitch Report and Weather Update of Queens Park Oval, T&T
ENG vs IND 1st ODI: Pitch Report and Weather Update of the Oval, London
ENG vs IND 2nd ODI: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news
ENG vs IND 3rd ODI preview: Old Trafford awaits crackerjack finale to tour
ENG vs IND 2nd ODI: Pitch Report and Weather Update of Lord's, London
-
When all the focus is on the upcoming Asia Cup, which will be the second T20I edition of the tournament since the first one in 2016, the richest cricket board has sent its team to probably the poorest full-member country to play a three-match ODI series as part of the 2023 World Cup Super League. The Zimbabwe-India series is a David-Goliath battle in every sense and the David has only gains to make from this meeting.
An India series always brings sponsorship for the host nation. And along with that comes an opportunity for the players from home team to get noticed by the craziest cricket fans in the world. If a player performs well against India, he is bound to get noticed by the franchises of the richest cricket league in the world- the Indian Premier League. So it is not just the financial gain, but an overall improvement in how cricket is looked upon in Zimbabwe that the country is eyeing.
Who will be the two key players for both teams?
KL Rahul
One of India’s finest batters, KL Rahul will be returning to cricket after a hiatus of more than two months. He was picked for the team at the last moment and will lead the side. Not only will his match fitness be tested, but his form will also be on notice for the selectors as they pick the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. Rahul possesses an average of 46.68 in ODIs and hit his first ODI century against Zimbabwe itself.
Also Read: K L Rahul, Deepak Chahar in focus as India face confident Zimbabwe in ODIs
Sikandar Raza Butt
The most followed Zimbabwe cricketer online, will be once again in focus after his two mammoth innings which helped his team seal the ODI series against Bangladesh last week. In fact, the 36-year-old has two centuries and three half centuries to his credit in his last 10 innings in the white ball formats. The two centuries against Bangladesh in back-to-back games are prime examples of his brilliant form. He would once again be in focus against India. Not only with the bat, but he is also a more than capable bowler and has 12 wickets in his last nine matches.
Possible playing elevens of both the teams
The Indian team would look to include both Deepak Chahar and KL Rahul in the playing eleven as they are coming back from injuries, but are more than important parts of the team’s future endeavours. Deepak Hooda and Shikhar Dhawan’s place in the team cannot be compromised either and hence tea team will be built around these four players. Rahul Tripathi, who got a deserving India call-up after his heroics in the IPL will most likely debut in this game too.
For Zimbabwe, they would look to arrest their top order collapses and hope that players like Innocent Kaia and Wesley Madhevere strike a chord with Raza and their skipper Regis Chakabva to put up a good show with the bat.
India Probable XI
Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj/Deepak Chahar
Zimbabwe Probable XI
Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga
How will the pitch play?
Harare has been a batting-friendly wicket and would continue to be so. There is early help ford the bowlers in the morning, but post that it is a good track to improve batting averages. Spin bowlers also get something out of the wicket from the old ball.
Who holds the edge?
Without a doubt, it is India who holds the edge against Zimbabwe even without a full-strength side. However, with the show that the home team put up against Bangladesh, they cannot be taken lightly at all.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor