ZIM vs IND 1st ODI Preview: Zimbabwe eyes gains from David-Goliath battle

When all the focus is on the upcoming Asia Cup, which will be the second T20I edition of the tournament since the first one in 2016, the richest board has sent its team to probably the poorest full-member country to play a three-match ODI series as part of the 2023 World Cup Super League. The Zimbabwe-India series is a David-Goliath battle in every sense and the David has only gains to make from this meeting.

An India series always brings sponsorship for the host nation. And along with that comes an opportunity for the players from home team to get noticed by the craziest fans in the world. If a player performs well against India, he is bound to get noticed by the franchises of the richest league in the world- the Indian Premier League. So it is not just the financial gain, but an overall improvement in how cricket is looked upon in that the country is eyeing.

Who will be the two key players for both teams?

KL Rahul

One of India’s finest batters, will be returning to cricket after a hiatus of more than two months. He was picked for the team at the last moment and will lead the side. Not only will his match fitness be tested, but his form will also be on notice for the selectors as they pick the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. Rahul possesses an average of 46.68 in ODIs and hit his first ODI century against itself.



Sikandar Raza Butt

The most followed cricketer online, will be once again in focus after his two mammoth innings which helped his team seal the ODI series against Bangladesh last week. In fact, the 36-year-old has two centuries and three half centuries to his credit in his last 10 innings in the white ball formats. The two centuries against Bangladesh in back-to-back games are prime examples of his brilliant form. He would once again be in focus against India. Not only with the bat, but he is also a more than capable bowler and has 12 wickets in his last nine matches.

Possible playing elevens of both the teams

The Indian team would look to include both Deepak Chahar and in the playing eleven as they are coming back from injuries, but are more than important parts of the team’s future endeavours. and Shikhar Dhawan’s place in the team cannot be compromised either and hence tea team will be built around these four players. Rahul Tripathi, who got a deserving India call-up after his heroics in the IPL will most likely debut in this game too.

For Zimbabwe, they would look to arrest their top order collapses and hope that players like Innocent Kaia and Wesley Madhevere strike a chord with Raza and their skipper Regis Chakabva to put up a good show with the bat.

India Probable XI



Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj/Deepak Chahar

Zimbabwe Probable XI



Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga

How will the pitch play?

Harare has been a batting-friendly wicket and would continue to be so. There is early help ford the bowlers in the morning, but post that it is a good track to improve batting averages. Spin bowlers also get something out of the wicket from the old ball.

Who holds the edge?

Without a doubt, it is India who holds the edge against Zimbabwe even without a full-strength side. However, with the show that the home team put up against Bangladesh, they cannot be taken lightly at all.