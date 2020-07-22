Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch today: Livestream, expected specs, and more

ROG Phone 3 is set to launch on July 22 through an online event, which would broadcast live on Asus’ social media channels and YouTube. The gaming-centric smartphone will debut the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ system-on-chip, which brings up to 10 per cent improvement in computing and graphics performance over the predecessor. Therefore, the ROG Phone 3 is expected to bring more than just seasonal upgrades with regard to specifications, features and performance. ROG Phone 3 specifications (expected) Besides Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, the ROG Phone 3 is expected to come with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage – according to phone’s listing on Chinese regulatory body TENAA. The listing also hints that it will be a LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. Moreover, the listing states a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen of fullHD+ resolution. Though the screen’s refresh rate information is not available, it is believed that the phone would either continue with the 120Hz refresh rate panel of the predecessor, or get a new panel of 144Hz refresh rate. Important to note, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC support up to 144 fps screen and true 10-bit HDR gaming, and both these factors could add up over the already seamless gaming experience of the ROG Phone 2. ALSO READ: Asus ROG Phone 2 review With regard to imaging, the upcoming smartphone is expected to bring a new set of optics both on the back and front. The phone is expected to ship with Android 10 operating system-based ROG user interface. Last year, toned down the interface to make it look and feel like stock Android, and the next iteration of ROG UI is expected keep things similar with some gaming-centric value-added customisations. Like the ROG Phone 2, the ROG Phone 3 may be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery supported by fast charge. Phone 3 launch livestream