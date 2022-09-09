Cryptocurrency and bitcoin price today, 9 Sept: BTC, ETH price rises

Key exhibited a positive trend on September 9, Friday midday as the global cryptocurrency cap rose 4.5 per cent to $1068.33 billion in the last 24 hours. The total crypto volume is 83.49 billion over the last 24 hours.

The price of Bitcoin gets to Rs 1,621,149 while Ethereum is currently at Rs 135,110. The fluctuating prices of will help you know the trends, prices and growth changes.

So, here are the prices of the top you should consider before making your next move. Also read | Bitcoin is seen poised to escape from tightest trading range in two years

Prices of the top cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency Price Change (1 hour) Change (24 hour) Change (7 days) 24h Volume cap Bitcoin (BTC) Rs. 1,621,149 1.6 per cent 5.1 per cent 0.7 per cent Rs. 2,557,368,942,715 Rs. 31,037,443,107,898 Ethereum (ETH) Rs. 135,110 1.6 per cent 3.3 per cent 6.7 per cent Rs. 1,470,126,852,255 Rs. 16,291,119,585,445 Tether (USDT) Rs. 79.63 0.5 per cent -0.2 per cent -0.2 per cent Rs. 3,513,701,462,010 Rs. 5,381,776,837,069 USD coin (USDC) Rs. 79.66 0.5 per cent -0.2 per cent -0.3 per cent Rs. 493,914,921,740 Rs. 4,115,764,766,313 BNB (BNB) Rs. 22,998.08 1.8 per cent 3.2 per cent 3.5 per cent Rs. 69,038,518,062 Rs. 3,762,022,325,189 Binance (BUSD) Rs. 79.78 0.3 per cent 0 per cent 0 per cent Rs. 842,222,265,833 Rs. 1,588,459,988,169 XRP (XRP) Rs. 27.79 1.2 per cent 4.1 per cent 4.4 per cent Rs. 87,231,038,677 Rs. 1,381,159,071,218 Cardano (ADA) Rs. 39.19 1.4 per cent 3.1 per cent 7.3 per cent Rs. 49,965,139,164 Rs. 1,328,777,987,129 Solana (SOL) Rs. 2,795.11 1.1 per cent 7,4 per cent 10.8 per cent Rs. 87,949,063,414 Rs. 987,901,948,447

Deese was the biggest gainer overall, while Solana and Cardano were the top gainers among the renowned cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, the USD coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT) were the top losers on the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies. Arbitrage token and Luckdao are also the top losers with a loss of over 90 percent and 70 percent in 24 hours.

Bitcoin’s price crossed the Rs 1.6 million mark, and now has a market capitalization of Rs 31.04 trillion, according to the CoinGecko report.

What causes a drastic change in the Crypto market?

The price of cryptocurrency is defined by the laws of deman