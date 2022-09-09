Cryptocurrency and bitcoin price today, 9 Sept: BTC, ETH price rises

Key cryptocurrencies exhibited a positive trend on September 9, Friday midday as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 4.5 per cent to $1068.33 billion in the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume is 83.49 billion over the last 24 hours.
The price of Bitcoin gets to Rs 1,621,149 while Ethereum is currently at Rs 135,110. The fluctuating prices of cryptocurrencies will help you know the trends, prices and growth changes.
So, here are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies you should consider before making your next move. Also read | Bitcoin is seen poised to escape from tightest trading range in two years
Prices of the top cryptocurrencies
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Change (1 hour)
|Change (24 hour)
|Change (7 days)
|24h Volume
|Market cap
|
Bitcoin (BTC)
|
Rs. 1,621,149
|1.6 per cent
|5.1 per cent
|0.7 per cent
|Rs. 2,557,368,942,715
|Rs. 31,037,443,107,898
|
Ethereum (ETH)
|
Rs. 135,110
|1.6 per cent
|3.3 per cent
|6.7 per cent
|Rs. 1,470,126,852,255
|Rs. 16,291,119,585,445
|
Tether (USDT)
|
Rs. 79.63
|0.5 per cent
|-0.2 per cent
|-0.2 per cent
|Rs. 3,513,701,462,010
|Rs. 5,381,776,837,069
|
USD coin (USDC)
|
Rs. 79.66
|0.5 per cent
|-0.2 per cent
|-0.3 per cent
|Rs. 493,914,921,740
|Rs. 4,115,764,766,313
|
BNB (BNB)
|
Rs. 22,998.08
|1.8 per cent
|3.2 per cent
|3.5 per cent
|Rs. 69,038,518,062
|Rs. 3,762,022,325,189
|
Binance (BUSD)
|
Rs. 79.78
|0.3 per cent
|0 per cent
|0 per cent
|Rs. 842,222,265,833
|Rs. 1,588,459,988,169
|XRP (XRP)
|
Rs. 27.79
|1.2 per cent
|4.1 per cent
|4.4 per cent
|Rs. 87,231,038,677
|Rs. 1,381,159,071,218
|
Cardano (ADA)
|
Rs. 39.19
|1.4 per cent
|3.1 per cent
|7.3 per cent
|Rs. 49,965,139,164
|Rs. 1,328,777,987,129
|Solana (SOL)
|
Rs. 2,795.11
|1.1 per cent
|7,4 per cent
|10.8 per cent
|
Rs. 87,949,063,414
|
Rs. 987,901,948,447
Deese was the biggest gainer overall, while Solana and Cardano were the top gainers among the renowned cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, the USD coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT) were the top losers on the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies. Arbitrage token and Luckdao are also the top losers with a loss of over 90 percent and 70 percent in 24 hours.
Bitcoin’s price crossed the Rs 1.6 million mark, and now has a market capitalization of Rs 31.04 trillion, according to the CoinGecko report.
What causes a drastic change in the Crypto market?
The price of cryptocurrency is defined by the laws of deman
