Cryptocurrency and bitcoin price today, 9 Sept: BTC, ETH price rises

Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin price today, 9 Sept: Bitcoin and Ethereum price rises today. Read this detailed report to know the prices of cryptocurrencies, top gainers and top losers of the day

BS Trends  |  New Delhi 

Image used for representation purpose only

Key cryptocurrencies exhibited a positive trend on September 9, Friday midday as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 4.5 per cent to $1068.33 billion in the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume is 83.49 billion over the last 24 hours.

The price of Bitcoin gets to Rs 1,621,149 while Ethereum is currently at Rs 135,110. The fluctuating prices of cryptocurrencies will help you know the trends, prices and growth changes.

So, here are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies you should consider before making your next move. Also read | Bitcoin is seen poised to escape from tightest trading range in two years

Prices of the top cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency Price Change (1 hour) Change (24 hour) Change (7 days) 24h Volume Market cap

Bitcoin (BTC)

Rs. 1,621,149

 1.6 per cent 5.1 per cent 0.7 per cent Rs. 2,557,368,942,715 Rs. 31,037,443,107,898

Ethereum (ETH)

Rs. 135,110

 1.6 per cent 3.3 per cent 6.7 per cent Rs. 1,470,126,852,255 Rs. 16,291,119,585,445

Tether (USDT)

Rs. 79.63

 0.5 per cent -0.2 per cent -0.2 per cent Rs. 3,513,701,462,010 Rs. 5,381,776,837,069

USD coin (USDC)

Rs. 79.66

 0.5 per cent -0.2 per cent -0.3 per cent Rs. 493,914,921,740 Rs. 4,115,764,766,313

BNB (BNB)

Rs. 22,998.08

 1.8 per cent 3.2 per cent 3.5 per cent Rs. 69,038,518,062 Rs. 3,762,022,325,189

Binance (BUSD)

Rs. 79.78

 0.3 per cent 0 per cent 0 per cent Rs. 842,222,265,833 Rs. 1,588,459,988,169
XRP (XRP)

Rs. 27.79

 1.2 per cent 4.1 per cent 4.4 per cent Rs. 87,231,038,677 Rs. 1,381,159,071,218

Cardano (ADA)

Rs. 39.19

 1.4 per cent 3.1 per cent 7.3 per cent Rs. 49,965,139,164 Rs. 1,328,777,987,129
Solana (SOL)

Rs. 2,795.11

 1.1 per cent 7,4 per cent 10.8 per cent

Rs. 87,949,063,414

Rs. 987,901,948,447
Who are the top gainers and top losers in the last 24 hours?

Deese was the biggest gainer overall, while Solana and Cardano were the top gainers among the renowned cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, the USD coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT) were the top losers on the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies. Arbitrage token and Luckdao are also the top losers with a loss of over 90 percent and 70 percent in 24 hours.

Bitcoin’s price crossed the Rs 1.6 million mark, and now has a market capitalization of Rs 31.04 trillion, according to the CoinGecko report.

What causes a drastic change in the Crypto market?

The price of cryptocurrency is defined by the laws of deman

First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 12:40 IST

