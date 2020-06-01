Dell Latitude 9510 PCs with Intel vPro processors launched: Price, and more

on Monday launched in India its business-centric Latitude 9510 notebooks for working professionals at a starting price of Rs 1,49,000. The notebook is touted to have built-in artificial intelligence that aids its performance, power efficiency, sign-in experience and audio output by learning users’ usage patterns. With a touted on-battery time of 34 hours, the notebook is pushes as the only 15-inch business PC to deliver the longest on-battery time. Besides, it boasts 5G connectivity, premium design, powerful audio features, and intelligent solutions that increase productivity.

"With the introduction of 9000 series, our customers will be able to optimize their time on the work that matters the most. The Latitude 9510 stands out today as the most intelligent 15-inch business PC featuring built-in AI and the most secure commercial PC," Vivekanand Manjeri, Brand Director, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India said in a statement.





The device offers the power and performance teams need to be productive anywhere as the first Project Athena-verified commercial PC with 10th Gen Intel vPro processors. It sports a machined-aluminum finish with diamond-cut edges for professionals looking.

The PC features, the Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and 5G-ready mobile broadband capabilities for more productive.

The Latitude 9510 comes with built-in Artificial Intelligence, powered by the Dell Optimiser Software.

The Dell Optimiser software works behind the scenes to improve overall application performance, enable faster log-in and secure lock outs, eliminate echoes and reduce background noise on conference calls.

The Latitude 9510 is available in two variants, 2-in-1 convertible as well as a clamshell laptop.