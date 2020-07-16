From meal delivery to patrolling, Milagrow's new humanoid robots do it all

At a time when continues to wreak havoc across India, robotics brand Milagrow said it had launched 4 new humanoid robots, as it was witnessing an increasing demand for automated solutions. These include RoboDiCaprio, RoboJulia, RoboNano and RoboElf – which are specially designed to cater to hotels, hospitals, restaurants and corporate offices.

RoboDiCaprio, the guest relations robot is 155 cm tall and can be used for greeting, reservations and advertising. It can also be used for patrolling at hotels, banks, restaurants, hospitals, schools and malls. Equipped with sensors to sense human presence in proximity, RoboDiCaprio can actively interact with visitors. It can greet them, broadcast promotional information, guide visitors to different locations, and play audio, still images and videos while speaking. The humanoid also has face recognition capabilities with a response in milliseconds and a 98 per cent accuracy. When it comes to navigation, RoboDiCaprio functions on a highly-specified LIDAR technology which can scan a distance of 25 m with an accuracy of 2 mm. It is also equipped with Milagrow's real-time terrain recognition technology for seamless navigation without any human intervention.

“Our will increase efficiency and productivity across industries while promoting social distancing,” said Rajeev Karwal, founder-chairman of Milagrow Humantech. “With our unique, state-of-the-art offerings, we look forward to creating a new set of value-added jobs," he said.

The other product, RoboJulia, the serving robot is 155 cms tall. It is designed to deliver meals to the guests’ designated tables, explain the menu and give restaurant information. The robot can even deliver different meals to three different tables. It can work universally, take fast turns and has an emergency stop. RoboJulia is equipped with anti-skid rubber wheels and can walk at a speed of 3km/h. It does the route negotiation autonomously from one point to the next position with depth perception and high precision radar sensors for better navigation and positioning technology.

Milagrow said that its service assistant robot called RoboElf had already been deployed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai. It has also been deployed in shopping malls, restaurants and banks.

The other product, RoboNano, is a personal assistant robot equipped with Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service. This cloud-enabled robot features voice assistance, smart home control and remote surveillance capabilities. It delivers centralised management and security to households. RoboNano stands 85 cms tall and comes with over 50 sensors to avoid objects in its way. It recognises voices and knows when someone enters the room. Additionally, the humanoid can order pizza, request a car, track fitness stats, control the TV and play music. It pairs with smart home devices enabling families to control lights, thermostats and home appliances. RoboNano also allows families to live-stream videos and control it from anywhere. When the family is away, the robot can monitor the house using object detection sensors and sounds an alarm if an intruder is discovered.