Lava democratises 5G smartphones, launches Blaze 5G at Rs 10k: Details here

Indigenous electronics maker unveiled the 5G variant of its affordable Blaze smartphone at the India Mobile Congress 2022. Called Blaze 5G, the smartphone will be available for pre-booking around Diwali. At Rs 10,000, it is set to become the most affordable 5G smartphone in India. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, the smartphone will be compatible with eight 5G bands in India.

“It has always been our desire to develop an accessible 5G smartphone that is made in India. The product aligns with the larger vision of providing the next-generation to Indians at an affordable price point," said Sunil Raina, President & Business Head, International Limited.

Lava Blaze 5G: Specifications

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and 5,000 mAh battery, the smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It boots Android 12 operating system with an anonymous call-recording feature built-in. It has a 50-megapixel triple-camera system on the back and 8MP camera sensor on the front. The smartphone is Widevine L1 certified. It will be available in 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration, and blue and green colours options – both with glass-back design. Other features include a microSD card slot for storage expansion, USB-C port for charging and data transfer, Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity, dual-SIM support, and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Lava said the company would provide ‘free service at home’ service to the customer for a good after-sales experience. Customers can avail the service within the phone's warranty period.