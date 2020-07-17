Realme Narzo 10A sale at 12 noon on Flipkart, Realme: Know price, specs

Narzo 10A smartphone goes on sale at noon through Flipkart and online portal. Launched in May, the phone was initially available in sole 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. However, the brand later added the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant, too. Both the variants will be available during the sale on Friday.

The Narzo 10A is priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants, respectively. It will be available in So Blue and So White colours. The sale starts at 12 noon on July 17. On Flipkart, the phone will be available with five per cent cashback offer for Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card customers, and ten per cent instant discount offer for Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

In terms of specifications, the Realme Narzo 10A sports a 6.5-inch screen of HD+ resolution.

The screen has tall aspect ratio of 20:9. It is covered under Gorilla Glass 3 for protection against scratches and smudges. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 system-on-chip, paired with up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The dualSIM phone has a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 256GB). Imaging is covered by a triple camera set-up on the back, featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 5MP camera for selfies. The phone ships with Realme UI, which is company’s custom skin based on Android 10 operating system.