The future of audience measurement is hybrid data, says Julien Rosanvallon

How did Médiamétrie reach a stage where it can offer a common metric across TV and online? More than thirty years ago, TV and radio were privatised in France. At that time, two key decisions were taken. One, media measurement should be private and owned by broadcasters, advertisers, media agencies and radio stations. Two, it was home to both radio and TV measurement.

In the late nineties, online was added. We had a joint venture with Nielsen for net ratings. We merged the TV and online measurement two years ago. Médiamétrie measures internet (computer, ...