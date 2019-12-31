Year in Review: Twitter to TikTok, the multi-layered nature of consumers

The end of the year and the start of a new one are marked by a proliferation of lists. Top consumer trends to viewership patterns—everything is tracked and bundled into neat sets to put together a profile for the consumer for the year ahead.

From what you watched through the year or argued about or liked and which brands you clicked on and the stories you shared. It is all out there in a mass jumble of data that every year makes its way on to a list of top 10s or 50s or 100s. So what do these lists tell us about ourselves—the much hyped and sought after, Indian consumer? ...