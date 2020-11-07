Joe Biden inches ahead in White House race, takes lead in Pennsylvania

-
Democrat Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania over President Donald Trump, putting him on the cusp of victory in the presidential race.
Biden has a slim lead of 5,594 votes in the key battleground state. He also narrowly overtook Trump in Georgia, a state that last selected a Democratic presidential candidate in 1992.
Pennsylvania has 20 electoral votes, meaning that if Biden wins the state, he will have more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to claim the White House. Votes remain to be counted in both states -- and also in Arizona and Nevada, where Biden maintains leads — but more unofficial results were expected on Friday.
Decision Desk HQ, an election-data firm, has projected Biden will win Pennsylvania and therefore the presidency. Bloomberg News does not use Decision Desk HQ projections to determine election winners. The Associated Press and TV networks have not yet called the state or the final outcome. The Trump campaign immediately rejected that call.
“This race is not over,” said Trump campaign lawyer Matt Morgan. He said the call was based on faulty projections in four states that he claimed had voting irregularities. “Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected.”
Trump’s campaign is promising legal challenges that could draw out results. In a statement at the White House late Thursday, Trump said the election is being stolen from him, despite no evidence of widespread voting irregularities.
