Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos gain most on day one of post-election limbo

-
ALSO READ
Trump vs Biden: How does early voting work in the US presidential election?
Trump vs Biden: Wall Street treads water ahead of first presidential debate
US Presidential elections: Biden, Trump gird up for possible court battle
Must watch what we do to '60 Minutes', says US President Donald Trump
Biden says he would declare Covid-19 action plan on day 1 of presidency
Despite lingering uncertainty over the US election, the country’s ultra-rich already have plenty to celebrate.
Tech billionaires in Silicon Valley saw a hotly contested ballot question on the employment status of gig workers pass in their favour, while an Illinois measure to swap the state’s flat income tax with a graduated system went down in defeat after Citadel’s Ken Griffin spent millions to oppose it.
Across the board, the 167 US billionaires also gained $57.4 billion on Wednesday as investors bid up stocks, sending major averages to the biggest rallies in five months. Amazon.com Inc’s Jeff Bezos led the way with a $10.5 billion gain, while Facebook Inc’s Mark Zuckerberg added $8.1 billion.
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg added $8.1 billionThe victories cap four years of robust gains for the country’s wealthiest people. During President Donald Trump’s first term, the richest US residents added both wealth and stature thanks to surging equities markets and a raft of tax cuts. The net worth of Americans on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index went from less than $1.8 trillion on election night in 2016 to more than $2.8 trillion in late October.
Garrett Camp, co-founder of Uber and the only executive of either ride-sharing firm on the Bloomberg index of the world’s 500 richest people, saw his fortune climb almost $350 million to $3.4 billion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor