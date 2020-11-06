- Stocks to watch: Birlasoft, ITC, RIL, Cipla, Ashok Leyland, Glenmark, BHEL
- Biden inches closer to victory: Where things stand in remaining states
US election results LIVE: Biden's lead widens in Arizona
US election results 2020 LIVE updates: Donald Trump is leading in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Texas and Florida. Joe Biden is ahead in Arizona, Nevada, California, NYC. Read US elections LIVE updates
US Election results 2020: Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden is inching towards victory, even as US President Donald Trump continues to fume over 'counting fraud' in Michigan and Wisconsin
US Presidential Election results 2020: Democratic party nominee Joe Biden has managed to narrow the gap with US President Donald Trump in key states like Georgia and Pennsylvania, while he continues to lead in Arizona and Nevada. Biden is set to command 253 electoral votes, while incumbent Trump is sure to win 213, according to the US media. A candidate needs to win 270 electoral votes to capture the US presidency.
While no winner has been declared yet and the results from key states are trickling in for one of the most bitterly fought elections in US history, the event has somehow turned into an embarrassment of sorts. In Michigan, the Trump campaign had sought to stop counting of absentee ballots, while in Georgia it has alleged that even improper ballots are being counted. On Thursday, America witnessed a range of protests from both pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups. Meanwhile, 19 former United States attorneys — all of whom served under Republican presidents — released a statement on Thursday calling President Trump’s legal threats, claims of fraud and false declarations of victory “premature, baseless and reckless.”
