US Elections 2020 LIVE: Biden, Harris call for unity, healing of America

US Presidential Election results 2020: Joseph R Biden Jr will be the 46 President of the United States of America. The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election. He is the oldest person elected President in the history of the US.
The projections by the US media -- NYT, CNN, BBC and FOX News -- came after Biden took an unassailable lead in Pennsylvania, a key state with 20 electoral votes.
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Sunday (in India) delivered their victory speeches from Wilmington in Delaware after winning the race to the White House, during which they emphasised on the unity, and "healing of America", while also giving the subtle reminder for the decades of struggles by women and their journey to empowerment.
Now, Biden looks set to win 306 electoral votes, exactly as many as Trump had won in 2016 and way more than the 270 required for US Presidency. Prior to the projection, Trump tweeted that he'd won the polls by a big margin. A few hours ago, Biden, in an address to the nation, reached out to the Republicans and said, "We may be opponents, but we're not enemies."
"We have to remember the purpose of our politics isn’t totally unrelenting warfare," he added. His statement comes in stark contrast with that of the incumbent President Donald Trump who has been warning Biden not to claim presidency 'wrongfully' and has accused him of 'stealing election'.
A new day in America has come. Tune in as Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris and I address the nation. https://t.co/d38F58DHu8— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2020
