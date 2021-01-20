- Indigo Paints IPO opens: Trading strategies for other paint stocks
Joe Biden inauguration LIVE: Capitol rioters were fed lies, says McConnell
US President Joe Biden inauguration: Biden's speech has been written by Indian American Vinay Reddy. Stay tuned for US President and Vice President Kamal Harris' inauguration LIVE updates
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, listen as Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, delivers the invocation during a Covid-19 memorial. AP/PTI
US President Joe Biden inauguration LIVE updates: In a few hours from now, Joseph R Biden Jr, 78, will take oath to become the 46th President of the United States of America, bringing to a close the presidency of Donald Trump which was marred with controversies and civil unrest.
In his first moments after being sworn in as the President by Chief Justice John Roberts when the clock strikes 10:30 pm (IST time) at the West Front of the Capitol, Biden will speak about the need to bring the country together during an unprecedented moment of crisis. The speech, that has been written by Indian American Vinay Reddy, is likely to last between 20 and 30 minutes. The theme of the speech is America United.
Joe Biden's inauguration is taking place under the shadow of the unprecedented health crisis and protests in the US. The security in the capital has been beefed up amid a high level of security concerns following the January 6 Capitol riots.
It is anticipated there will be roughly 1,000 guests in attendance, the majority of whom will be members of Congress and their guests during the event today. Trump has said he will not be joining Biden at the inauguration.
It's customary for an outgoing president and other former presidents to sit behind a new president, symbolising a peaceful transfer of power.
