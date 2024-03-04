Sensex (    %)
                        
A Baghdadi Jew's Israel

Historian Avi Shlaim's memoir challenges the foundational pillars of Israeli society, portraying Zionism as a European construct to which non-European Jews have no affinity

Book
Premium

Kanika Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 10:06 PM IST
Three Worlds: Memoirs of an Arab Jew
Author: Avi Shlaim
Publisher: OneWorld Publications
Pages: 336
Price: Rs 2,088

As Israel Defence Forces kill, maim and displace thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, world opinion has shifted. Sympathy for Israel after Hamas abducted 253 hostages, including women, children and the elderly and killed over 1,200 Israelis on October 7, 2023 has dissipated into revulsion at the genocide against the Palestinian people. Just two days after the Hamas attack, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant referred to Palestinians and Hamas — on record — as “human animals”. Such statements could be dismissed as bluster from a representative

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

