Monday, May 05, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Farewell Karachi: Bhawana Somaaya's tribute to family and lost home

Farewell Karachi: Bhawana Somaaya's tribute to family and lost home

The author elaborates on her role and experiences as a film journalist - a career that she confesses happened purely by accident

Book
Premium

Neha Kirpal
5 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FAREWELL KARACHI: A Partition Memoir
Author: Bhawana Somaaya
Publisher: Bloomsbury
Pages: 167
Price: ₹450
 
When Shabana Azmi met celebrity journalist and writer Bhawana Somaaya’s siblings, she felt the family resembled an Ingmar Bergman film — complete with multiple characters, layers and complexities. Javed Akhtar further advised Somaaya to write a book about them, devoting a chapter to each sibling.
 
That was how Somaaya, who has been a film critic for more than four decades, decided to write her 20th book. Farewell Karachi is both an ode by the author to her family as well as the city that her parents called their motherland. The
Topics : Book BOOK REVIEW

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon