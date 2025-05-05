Farewell Karachi: Bhawana Somaaya's tribute to family and lost home

FAREWELL KARACHI: A Partition Memoir

Author: Bhawana Somaaya

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Pages: 167

Price: ₹450

When Shabana Azmi met celebrity journalist and writer Bhawana Somaaya’s siblings, she felt the family resembled an Ingmar Bergman film — complete with multiple characters, layers and complexities. Javed Akhtar further advised Somaaya to write a book about them, devoting a chapter to each sibling.

That was how Somaaya, who has been a film critic for more than four decades, decided to write her 20th book. Farewell Karachi is both an ode by the author to her family as well as the city that her parents called their motherland. The