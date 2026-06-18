Indira Jaising's memoir locates justice in constitutional belonging

by Indira Jaising (with Ritu Menon)

Published by HarperCollins India

236 pages ₹699

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising’s The Constitution Is My Home: Conversations on a Life in Law unfolds as an extended conversation with feminist publisher and writer Ritu Menon. Moving effortlessly across decades of legal practice, political upheaval, and social transformations, the memoir resists the neat chronology of conventional life writing. Instead, memories surface through cases, personal encounters, movements, and moments of reckoning that shaped both Ms Jaising’s career and the trajectory of rights-based struggles in contemporary India. The conversational format lends the narrative an unusual intimacy. Ms Menon emerges as an attentive interlocutor, returning to unfinished threads, probing nuances, and inviting reflection where necessary. Their exchange creates the feeling of being present at a sustained conversation between two feminist intellectuals whose lives have been shaped by a shared commitment to justice, dissent, and democratic freedoms.

The result is a memoir that offers far more than an account of an individual life. Running through its pages is a rich history of feminist legal activism in India, narrated from the vantage point of one of its most influential participants. Landmark cases involving women’s rights, civil liberties, labour, displacement, and religious freedom appear not as isolated legal victories or defeats but as sites of political contestation forged through the collective efforts of litigants, activists, movements, and lawyers. Ms Jaising restores to these cases the uncertainty, conflict, and persistence that often disappear in judicial archives. In doing so, she shows how feminist and human rights concerns entered constitutional discourse and how the judicial institutions emerged as crucial sites in the struggle to expand the meaning of citizenship, equality, and justice.

The memoir’s most compelling thread lies in the question posed by its title. What does it mean to call the Constitution one’s home? For Ms Jaising, the answer emerges from a life shaped by migration. Born into a Sindhi family uprooted by Partition, she grew up carrying a question that would accompany her for decades: Where does one belong when no Indian state bears the name of one’s place of origin? Unlike many communities whose identities remain tethered to a territorial homeland, Sindhi refugees were compelled to rebuild their lives across a newly independent nation. Ms Jaising’s response to this history is both political and personal. She locates belonging not in territory, religion, or ancestry, but in the values enshrined in the Constitution.

The title thus becomes more than a declaration of professional faith in the law; it becomes an articulation of identity. In a period marked by heated debates over citizenship, migration, dissent, and the boundaries of national belonging, Ms Jaising’s insistence that the Constitution can serve as a home for all acquires particular resonance. The memoir returns repeatedly to the unfinished project of realising the promises of equality, liberty, and secularism upon which the republic was founded. By the final pages, when Ms Jaising declares that “home is resistance”, the phrase reads not as a rhetorical statement but as the culmination of a lifetime spent defending the constitutional vision that made belonging possible in the first place.

Running through the memoir is a sustained inquiry into the meaning of justice in a multilingual, multifaith, and deeply unequal society. For Ms Jaising, justice is never confined to the courtroom or ends at a favourable verdict. It is measured in the capacity of law to transform the conditions that produce exclusion, vulnerability, and suffering in the first place. The purpose of law, as it emerges from these pages, is to enable lives to flourish. This understanding of justice takes shape through the people who inhabit the memoir: Pavement dwellers facing eviction, street hawkers struggling to secure their livelihoods, women workers confronting exploitation, survivors of the Bhopal gas disaster seeking accountability, women denied inheritance, entry into places of worship, or dignity in the workplace. Many of these cases are familiar to readers of contemporary Indian legal history. What the memoir offers is something far rarer—the texture of how these struggles unfolded, the alliances that sustained them, the setbacks that threatened them, and the human lives that gave them urgency.

Across these encounters, Ms Jaising advances a vision of justice that is humane, expansive, and attentive to lived realities. Justice, she suggests, must promise more than punishment or symbolic recognition. It requires institutions capable of acknowledging harm, preventing its recurrence, and addressing the structural conditions that make certain groups disproportionately vulnerable to it. Rights cannot be separated from questions of class, gender, caste, religion, or displacement as each shape who can access justice and on what terms. She reminds readers that the law’s legitimacy rests on its ability to respond to the aspirations and experiences of ordinary people. In the end, The Constitution Is My Home, offers a compelling and powerful reflection on what it means to pursue justice in a democracy still struggling to fulfil its constitutional promises.