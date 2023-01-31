JUST IN
Economic Survey 2022-23: Start-ups exploring 'reverse flipping'
India Inc's capex juggernaut on the roll, says Economic Survey 2023
Eco Survey presents comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory: PM
Digital public infra to contribute 30-50 bps to medium-term growth
CAD may reach manageable levels in second half of FY23: Economic Survey
Budget cues: Higher public capex, more PLIs and relief for MSMEs
About 11 mn people trained, 2.14 mn placed under PMKVY 2.0: Economic Survey
MGNREGS work demand back to pre-pandemic level, shows Economic Survey
Real rural wages expected to rise as inflation eases: Economic Survey
Credit growth to sustain and spark virtuous cycle: Economic Survey
You are here: Home » Budget » News
Survey for more reforms to put India on 7-8% potential economic growth
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ahead of budget, 13 states raise Rs 25,800 cr in debt capital from markets

The latest auction is 9 per cent higher on-year basis but was 19 per cent lower than indicated for this week in the auction calendar, according to a note by Icra Ratings

Topics
Budget 2023 | Union Budget | state debt

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
The weighted average cut-off or the interest rate payable annually by the states, rose by a further 4 basis points to 7.68 per cent over the past auction, Icra Ratings chief economist and head of research & outreach Aditi Nayar said in the note

In the second-highest auction so far in FY23, 13 states raised Rs 25,800 crore in debt capital from markets on Tuesday, paying a higher price as the cost rose by 4 basis points to 7.68 per cent.

The latest auction is 9 per cent higher on-year basis but was 19 per cent lower than indicated for this week in the auction calendar, according to a note by Icra Ratings.

The weighted average cut-off or the interest rate payable annually by the states, rose by a further 4 basis points to 7.68 per cent over the past auction, Icra Ratings chief economist and head of research & outreach Aditi Nayar said in the note.

She said while the weighted average tenor rose to 15 years from 13, the yield curve was inverted at the longer-end. Accordingly, the spread between the 10-year state bonds also called state development loans and the benchmark G-sec (Government Securities) yield rose to 33 basis points from 30 basis points last week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Budget 2023

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 20:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU