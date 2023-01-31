JUST IN
India Inc's capex juggernaut on the roll, says Economic Survey 2023
Eco Survey presents comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory: PM
Digital public infra to contribute 30-50 bps to medium-term growth
CAD may reach manageable levels in second half of FY23: Economic Survey
Budget cues: Higher public capex, more PLIs and relief for MSMEs
About 11 mn people trained, 2.14 mn placed under PMKVY 2.0: Economic Survey
MGNREGS work demand back to pre-pandemic level, shows Economic Survey
Real rural wages expected to rise as inflation eases: Economic Survey
Credit growth to sustain and spark virtuous cycle: Economic Survey
Eco survey 2023: Bright prospects under dark clouds with silver linings
You are here: Home » Budget » News
Digital public infra to contribute 30-50 bps to medium-term growth
icon-arrow-left
India Inc's capex juggernaut on the roll, says Economic Survey 2023
Business Standard

Eco Survey presents comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory: PM

India's economy is projected to slow to 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year starting April

Topics
Economic Survey | Narendra Modi | Indian Economy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Economic Survey 2022-23 presents a comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory, including the global optimism towards the country.

Modi tweeted, "The Economic Survey presents a comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory including the global optimism towards our nation, focus on infra, growth in agriculture, industries and emphasis on futuristic sectors."

India's economy is projected to slow to 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year starting April but will remain the fastest growing major economy in the world as it fared better in dealing with the extraordinary set of challenges the globe has faced, the Economic Survey said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Economic Survey

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 20:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU