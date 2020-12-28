Beyond Budget Headlines with AKB: Why bad banks are a bad, bad idea

Finance Minister has been saying that Budget 2021 will not be like any other before. What might that mean? Coming against the backdrop of a pandemic that has, arguably, wrecked the economy like never before, it could mean she has more big-ticket relief measures up her sleeve. But it could also mean, says Business Standard's in-house policy expert A K Bhattacharya, that she is preparing the nation for something unpleasant – something like a one-time Covid tax to raise additional funds to push through more spending and help expedite economic recovery.

Watch this third episode of our special pre-Budget video series, Beyond Budget Headlines with AKB, to also learn which big schemes could get more funding and which the axe, and if setting up multiple bad banks would be a good idea.

