Govt may reduce oil subsidy allocation by half in FY22 Union Budget

-
ALSO READ
State govts worry as Centre plans to trim schemes in upcoming Budget
After hiking fertiliser, Centre may now review food subsidy outlay
Centre directs states, UTs to cover disabled persons under food law
Banking on Budget: A clear case for restructuring expenditure in favour of capex
Budget 2021: Experts seek urea price hike, I-T exemption for primary co-ops
-
A rather stable phase of oil prices is expected to help the government make big cuts in the oil subsidy allocation in next year's budget.
Sources said that the maths being worked out by the Finance Ministry ahead of the presentation of Budget 2021-22 in February next year could see petroleum subsidy burden falling by more than half from the FY21 levels of Rs 40,915 crore.
A major saving on the subsidy is expected to come from reduced government support for domestic LPG cylinders. A favourable global oil market, in the first half of current fiscal, helped the government to completely eliminate the subsidy paid under direct benefit transfer (DBT) to eligible domestic consumers from September this year.
While a slight firming of global oil prices has raised domestic LPG prices (non-subsidised) by Rs 100 per 14.2 kg cylinder in December to Rs 694, even if a Rs 100 per cylinder subsidy is to be provided by the government during FY22, the allocation towards this end would to Rs just about 14,000 crore.
The government had allocated Rs 40,915 crore as petroleum subsidy for FY21, a 6 per cent increase from Rs 38,569 crore allocated for the last fiscal. Out of this, the allocation for LPG subsidy has been increased to Rs 37,256.21 crore for the current year.
If the current price trend holds and the projections that oil prices remains range bound at around $ 45-55 per barrel next year, the government's LPG subsidy burden could fall by almost Rs 20,000 crore in FY22. The subsidy could be higher if government extends provision of three free cylinders for the poor as part of Covid-19 relief measures in FY22.
India has about 28.65 crore LPG consumers. Of these, around 1.5 crore are not eligible to get LPG subsidy since December 2016 because they have an annual taxable income above Rs 10 lakh.
This leaves some 27 crore consumers who were eligible to get the subsidy relief under the DBT scheme. Out of this lot as well, subsidy actually goes to around 20 crore consumers whose annual LPG cylinder consumption is around 7.
--IANS
sn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU