Budget 2018: PM Modi likely to meet economists on Jan 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with top economists of the country on January 10.

This meeting is a usual practice before budget, and was conducted in 2017 as well.

Modi had also called for a similar meeting in December 2017, where the impact of demonetisation was discussed.

Union 2018-19, which will be the final for Prime Minister Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regime before the 2019 general elections, will be presented on February 1.

Prime Minister Modi will chair the meetup of over 30 eminent economists.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley; CEO, NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant; Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Rajiv Kumar; chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Bibek Debroy, and other members of the Economic Advisory Council will also be present.

Amitabh Kant and Rajiv Kumar are also expected to give a detailed presentation to the Prime Minister about the work done by the NITI Aayog.

The Prime Minister is also expected to take stock of the economy.