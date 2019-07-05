Budget 2019: Govt's FY20 divestment target hiked to Rs 1.05 trillion

The FY20 divestment target has been hiked to Rs 1.05 trillion from Rs 90,000 crore, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday while presenting

The Finance Minister also said that the government would continue with the strategic divestment of select Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). The strategic of Air India would also be re-initiated.





ALSO READ: Budget 2019: FM eases sourcing local norms, opens doors to Apple Stores

Sitharaman said that India needs to make structural reforms to achieve $5 trillion economy in the next few years. Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, she said that the Indian economy, which stood at $1.85 trillion five years back, has reached $2.7 trillion now, and is within capacity to reach $5 trillion in the next.