Budget 2020-21 wishlist: Here are the key challenges in Healthcare sector

- Relative increase in NCD burden proportion
- Returns lower than cost of capital
- Lack of skilled human resource impedes healthcare delivery especially in tier 2, 3 cities and rural areas
- Imports of medical devices and equipment leads to forex loss and lack of country-specific innovations
- Continuing low reimbursement rates under PMJAY
- Delay in notification of e-Pharmacy rule continues to cause confusion
- Shortage of beds, especially in rural areas, coupled with low spend on healthcare
- Need fiscal concessions. This could be in the form of low cost financing and flexible interest interventions
- Implement single-window clearance
- Move healthcare from the exemption list to 0% listunder GST
- Dedicated land bank at affordable rates and accessible locations to set up medical facilities
- Finalise and implement data privacy law
- A dedicated fund for healthcare start-ups
- Adequate budgetary allocation to Ayushman Bharat and improve participation
- Mandate PPP in other clinical procedures and hospitals
- Revisit incentives for domestic manufacturing of medical equipment channels
