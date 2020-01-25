JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » News

IVCA seeks tax parity, approval for AIFs to invest in NBFCs ahead of budget
Business Standard

Budget 2020-21 wishlist: Here are the key challenges in Healthcare sector

Lack of skilled human resource impedes healthcare delivery especially in tier 2, 3 cities and rural areas

Business Standard 

Healthcare, health insurance
Photo: Shutterstock

.

  • Relative increase in NCD burden proportion
  • Returns lower than cost of capital
  • Lack of skilled human resource impedes healthcare delivery especially in tier 2, 3 cities and rural areas
  • Imports of medical devices and equipment leads to forex loss and lack of country-specific innovations
  • Continuing low reimbursement rates under PMJAY
  • Delay in notification of e-Pharmacy rule continues to cause confusion
  • Shortage of beds, especially in rural areas, coupled with low spend on healthcare

charts

Industry-ask
.

  • Need fiscal concessions. This could be in the form of low cost financing and flexible interest interventions
  • Implement single-window clearance
  • Move healthcare from the exemption list to 0% listunder GST
  • Dedicated land bank at affordable rates and accessible locations to set up medical facilities
  • Finalise and implement data privacy law
  • A dedicated fund for healthcare start-ups
  • Adequate budgetary allocation to Ayushman Bharat and improve participation
  • Mandate PPP in other clinical procedures and hospitals
  • Revisit incentives for domestic manufacturing of medical equipment channels
charts

First Published: Sat, January 25 2020. 22:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU