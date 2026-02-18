Infosys down 17% this Feb; should you buy, sell or hold stock? Tech view
Anand James of Geojit Investments reckons that the momentum oscillators for Infosys are yet to show signs of full reversal, and flags key support for the stock around ₹1,340 levels.
Brokerages are turning bullish on Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani's upbeat commentary on artificial intelligence (AI) at the 'Investor AI Day' on February 17, 2026. Speaking to analysts on Tuesday, Nilekani expressed a bullish outlook, and said there was "no opportunity gap" in the AI era. "The opportunity is bigger than ever before. So don't be distracted by that,” said Nilekani on Tuesday. Infosys announced collaboration with Anthropic. Both will develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions to companies across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development. Click here to read how brokerages have interpreted Infosys Investor AI Day Meanwhile, Infosys stock was seen trading with a loss of 1.9 per cent at ₹1,365 in Wednesday's intra-day trade. The stock has plunged over 17 per cent so far this month. In comparison, the Nifty has gained 1.3 per cent this month. On Tuesday, the stock had surged nearly 5 per cent in intra-day deals, and hit a high of ₹1,431, before paring gains and settling 1.8 per cent higher at ₹1,391. ALSO READ | AU Bank, Torrent Pharma among 3 breakout stocks; strategy, key levels here Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited highlights that Tuesday's move hinted at possible buyer exhaustion. "A hammer candlestick formation on Infosys daily chart yesterday, had hinted at potential buyer exhaustion after prices had surged to a three-day high," said Anand James.
The analyst, however, flags that oscillators are yet to show full reversal, suggesting that dips to ₹1,340 could see a regrouping of buyers. Alternatively, James warns that a direct fall below ₹1,300 could abandon the upside hopes for now. ALSO READ | Indian IT stocks may stage technical rebound after selloff creates value That apart, the above Infosys daily chart also shows the stock has been trading below its short-term 50-day moving average (50-DMA), and the long-term 200-DMA. As per the chart, Infosys has been trading below the 200-DMA, for nearly a year now, since February 24, 2025. The stock has been quoting below the 50-DMA since February 4, 2026. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Feb 18 2026