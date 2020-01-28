Budget 2020: Govt may consider tax sops, easier norms to boost investments

The Union Budget may focus on giving a boost to the investment climate by providing tax concessions to private investors and announcing easier operational norms, official sources said on Monday. With revenue projections, relating particularly to taxes, going awry in the current fiscal year (April 2019-March 2020, or FY20), the targets in the Budget are likely to be far more realistic, the sources said.

Also, off-Budget expenditures would be clearly mentioned to give a clear-cut picture of the fiscal deficit. On the revenue side, the sources said, emphasis could be on raising ...