Budget 2021: Govt raises import duty on parts of mobile phones, chargers

-
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2021 at 11 am today
Budget 2021: Govt to revise definition of small companies, says FM
Locals in Kanpur perform 'hawan' ceremony ahead of Union Budget 2021
Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance
Budget 2021: Rs 3,726 crore allocated for forthcoming Census, says FM
-
The government on Monday proposed to impose import duty on components of mobile phones and chargers, to enhance local value addition.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced review of 400 exemptions in customs duty including those applicable on the mobile devices segment.
"For greater domestic value addition, we are withdrawing a few exemptions on part of chargers and sub-parts of mobiles. Further, some parts of mobile rate will move from nil rate to moderate 2.5 per cent," Sitharaman said.
She added that the custom duty policy must have twin objectives of promoting domestic manufacturing and helping India get on to global value chain and export better.
"The thrust now has to be on easy access to raw materials and exports of value addition," Sitharaman said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU