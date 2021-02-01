Budget 2021: Govt to borrow about Rs 12 trillion in FY22, says FM

-
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2021 at 11 am today
Locals in Kanpur perform 'hawan' ceremony ahead of Union Budget 2021
Budget 2021: Govt to revise definition of small companies, says FM
Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance
Budget 2021: Rs 3,726 crore allocated for forthcoming Census, says FM
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government will borrow about Rs 12 lakh crore in 2021-22.
Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she said expenditure for the next fiscal year has been pegged at Rs 34.83 lakh crore, which includes Rs 5.54 lakh crore of capital spending.
Sitharaman also said states will get 41 per cent share of taxes as per the 15th Finance Commission recommendation and the government has accepted the recommendation.
Exemption from tax audit limit has been doubled to Rs 10 crore turnover for companies doing most of their business through digital modes, she said.
The finance minister said advance tax liability on dividend income shall arise only after payment of dividend.
She further said the government proposes to ease norms to attract more foreign investment in infrastructure sector.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU