Budget 2022: Centre lowers FY23 divestment target to Rs 65K crore

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2022: Govt raises farm credit target to Rs 18 lakh cr for FY23
Budget 2022: Govt pegs STT collection at Rs 20,000 cr for FY23
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Economic Survey says economy well placed to take on FY23 challenges
Budget 2022-23: FY23 capital expenditure target may top Rs 6.5 trillion
-
The Centre has drastically lowered the divestment target for fiscal 2022-23 to Rs 65,000 crore.
According to the budget documents' 'Miscellaneous Capital Receipts', the current fiscal FY22's target was revised to Rs 78,000 crore from the budget estimates of Rs 1.75 lakh crore.
The Centre had planned major divestments and strategic sale of Air India, BPCL, public sector banks, an insurance company amongst others.
Besides, LIC's IPO has been targeted to be completed by March 31, 2022.
As per the budget document's 'Disinvestment of Government stake in Public Sector Banks and Financial Institutions', the revised target for FY22 has been brought down to nil from Rs 100,000 lakh crore.
The budget document did not mention any target on account of 'Disinvestment of Government stake in Public Sector Banks and Financial Institutions' for FY23.
"Towards implementation of the new Public Sector Enterprise policy, the strategic transfer of ownership of Air India has been completed. The strategic partner for NINL (Neelanchal Ispat Nigam Ltd) has been selected," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget FY23 in Parliament.
Many industry statkeholders said the budget estimate is realistic and achievable.
Emkay Global Financial Services Managing Director Krishna Kumar Karwa said: "The public issue of the LIC is expected shortly. Others too are in the process for 2022-23.The divestment target at Rs 65,000 crore should be easily achievable."
Acuite Ratings and Research Chief Analytical Officer, Suman Chowdhury, said: "While the initial budgeted revenue target was Rs 175,000 crore for FY22, it has been substantially scaled down to Rs 78,000 crore and highlights the uncertainty regarding the LIC IPO.
"Going forward, a moderate amount of Rs 65,000 crore has been earmarked for FY23 which is more realistic given the time frame taken for such transactions. It is evident that the government is unlikely to pursue PSU disinvestment in an aggressive manner over the next 1-2 years."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU