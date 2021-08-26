PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises

The (PKL) is set to return after a year’s break due to Covid-19 pandemic. The 12 teams will begin to assemble their squads for the eighth season (PKL 2021) slated to take place in December. The non-retained players, including all squad players from PKL Seasons 6 and 7, will go under the hammer at the mega auctions in Mumbai from August 29 to 31.

Ahead of the much-awaited auction, teams have released some big players from their squad. Patna Pirates has released its star raider Pardeep Narwal while Tamil Thalaivas released its three kabaddi legends, Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhary and Manjeet Chillar, among others. Thalaivas would look to buy new and in-form players as it failed to make any impression in previous two seasons.

The 12 teams have released 161 players in total, with the Bengal Warriors (16 out of 20) and Telugu Titans (15 out of 18) releasing the most.

Other big players that have been released are Iran’s Meraj Sheykh (Dabang Delhi), Siddharth Desai (Telugu Titans), Sandeep Narwal (U Mumba), and Rishank Devadiga (UP Yoddha), among others. Among captains, Rohit Kumar (Bengaluru Bulls), Rohit Gulia (Gujarat Fortunegiants), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (Haryana Steelers), Deepak Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers) and Surjeet Singh (Puneri Paltan) failed to retain their place in their previous teams ahead of PKL 2021 auction.

The Patna Pirates is PKL’s most successful team, having won three times and being the only team to defend their title thrice. Apart from the incumbent champions Bengal Warriors, Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba, and Bengaluru Bulls have won one title each.

Here is the full list of players released (teamwise):



Bengal Warriors

Sukesh Hegde

K Prapanjan

Mohammad Taghi

Rakesh Narwal

Amit

Naveen Narwal

Baldev Singh

Jeeva Kumar

Viraj Vishnu Landge

Adarsh T

Dharmendra Singh

Amir Dhumal

Avinash A.R.

Mayur Shivkarkar

Sourabh Patil

Sunil Dubili

Bengaluru Bulls

Rohit Kumar

Lal Mohar Yadav

Sumit Singh

Vinod Kumar - Raider

Rajulal Choudhary

Vijay Kumar

Mahender Singh

Aman

Sandeep

Ajay

Ankit

Ashish Kumar

Sanjay Shreshtha

Dabang Delhi

Aman Kadian

Chandran Ranjit

Sumit Kumar

Joginder Narwal

Vishal Mane

Pratik Patil

Ravinder Pahal

Anil Kumar

Saeid Ghaffari

Satywan

Sombir

Meraj Sheykh

Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali

Gurvinder Singh

Lalit Chaudhary

More GB

Sachin Tanwar

Sonu

Amit Kharb

Ruturaj Koravi

Pankaj

Shazid Hossain

Vinod Kumar

Rohit Gulia

Amirhossein Maleki

Arun Kumar HN

Naveen

Prashanth Kumar Rai

Selvamani K

Dharmaraj Cheralathan

Ravi Kumar

Vikas Kale

Sunil

Parveen

Subash Narwal

Vikram Kandola

Kuldeep Singh

Tin Phonchoo

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Ajinkya Pawar

Deepak Narwal

Guman Singh

Lokesh Kaushik

Milinda Chaturanga

Nilesh Salunke

Karamvir

Sandeep Dhull

Sunil Siddhgavali

Deepak Hooda

Dong Gyu Kim

Santhapanaselvam

Players released by Patna Pirates ahead of PKL 2021 auction

Pardeep Narwal

Ashish

Jang Kun Lee

Mohammad Esmaeil

Naveen

Purna Singh

Mahendra Choudhary

Jaideep

Jawahar

Amit Kumar

Hadi Oshtorak

Ravinder

Vikas Jaglan

Puneri Paltan released players

Nitin Tomar

Amit Kumar

Darshan Kadian

Emad Sedaghatnia

Manjeet

Sriram

Sushant Sail

Deepak Yadav

Surjeet Singh

Shubham Shinde

Girish Maruti Ernak

Amit Kumar

Sagar Krishna

Sandeep

Rahul Chaudhari

Ajay Thakur

Anand

Shabeer Bappu

Ajith Kumar

Vineet Sharma

Yashwant Bishnoi

Ajeet

Ponparthiban Subramanian

Mohit Chhillar

Arif Robbani

Manjeet Chhillar

Hemant Chauhan

Ran Singh

Victor Obiero

Siddharth Desai

Sooraj Desai

Amit Kumar

Kamal Singh

Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy

Palle Mallikarjun

Vishal Bhardwaj

Arun

Krushna Madne

Abozar Mohajermighani

Armaan

Farhad Milaghardan

Arjun Deshwal

Athul MS

Dong Geon Lee

Gaurav Kumar

Rohit Baliyan

Vinoth Kumar

Rajaguru Subramanian

Harsh Vardhan

Anil

Young Chang Ko

Surinder Singh

Sandeep Narwal

Mohit Baliyan

Rishank Devadiga

Shrikant Jadhav

Monu Goyat

Masud Karim

Ankush

Azad Singh

Gulveer Singh

Surender Singh

Ashish Nagar

Amit