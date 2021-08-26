JUST IN
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises

The 12 teams have released 161 players in total, with the Bengal Warriors (16 out of 20) and Telugu Titans (15 out of 18) releasing the most. Check full list here

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Patna Pirates' Pardeep Narwal raids against Bengal Warriors
File photo: Patna Pirates has released its star raider Pardeep Narwal ahead of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 auction.

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to return after a year’s break due to Covid-19 pandemic. The 12 teams will begin to assemble their squads for the eighth season (PKL 2021) slated to take place in December. The non-retained players, including all squad players from PKL Seasons 6 and 7, will go under the hammer at the mega auctions in Mumbai from August 29 to 31.


Ahead of the much-awaited auction, teams have released some big players from their squad. Patna Pirates has released its star raider Pardeep Narwal while Tamil Thalaivas released its three kabaddi legends, Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhary and Manjeet Chillar, among others. Thalaivas would look to buy new and in-form players as it failed to make any impression in previous two seasons.

The 12 teams have released 161 players in total, with the Bengal Warriors (16 out of 20) and Telugu Titans (15 out of 18) releasing the most.

Other big players that have been released are Iran’s Meraj Sheykh (Dabang Delhi), Siddharth Desai (Telugu Titans), Sandeep Narwal (U Mumba), and Rishank Devadiga (UP Yoddha), among others. Among captains, Rohit Kumar (Bengaluru Bulls), Rohit Gulia (Gujarat Fortunegiants), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (Haryana Steelers), Deepak Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers) and Surjeet Singh (Puneri Paltan) failed to retain their place in their previous teams ahead of PKL 2021 auction.


The Patna Pirates is PKL’s most successful team, having won three times and being the only team to defend their title thrice. Apart from the incumbent champions Bengal Warriors, Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba, and Bengaluru Bulls have won one title each.

Here is the full list of players released (teamwise):

Bengal Warriors

Raiders
  • Sukesh Hegde
  • K Prapanjan
  • Mohammad Taghi
  • Rakesh Narwal
Defender
  • Amit
  • Naveen Narwal
  • Baldev Singh
  • Jeeva Kumar
  • Viraj Vishnu Landge
  • Adarsh T
  • Dharmendra Singh
All-rounder
  • Amir Dhumal
  • Avinash A.R.
  • Mayur Shivkarkar
  • Sourabh Patil
  • Sunil Dubili
Bengaluru Bulls

Raider
  • Rohit Kumar
  • Lal Mohar Yadav
  • Sumit Singh
  • Vinod Kumar - Raider
Defender
  • Rajulal Choudhary
  • Vijay Kumar
  • Mahender Singh
  • Aman
  • Sandeep
  • Ajay
  • Ankit
All-rounder
  • Ashish Kumar
  • Sanjay Shreshtha
Dabang Delhi

Raider
  • Aman Kadian
  • Chandran Ranjit
  • Sumit Kumar
Defender
  • Joginder Narwal
  • Vishal Mane
  • Pratik Patil
  • Ravinder Pahal
  • Anil Kumar
  • Saeid Ghaffari
  • Satywan
  • Sombir
All-rounder
  • Meraj Sheykh
Gujarat Giants

Raider
  • Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali
  • Gurvinder Singh
  • Lalit Chaudhary
  • More GB
  • Sachin Tanwar
  • Sonu
Defender
  • Amit Kharb
  • Ruturaj Koravi
  • Pankaj
  • Shazid Hossain
All-rounder
  • Vinod Kumar
  • Rohit Gulia
Haryana Steelers

Raider
  • Amirhossein Maleki
  • Arun Kumar HN
  • Naveen
  • Prashanth Kumar Rai
  • Selvamani K
Defender
  • Dharmaraj Cheralathan
  • Ravi Kumar
  • Vikas Kale
  • Sunil
  • Parveen
  • Subash Narwal
  • Vikram Kandola
  • Kuldeep Singh
All-rounder
  • Tin Phonchoo
Jaipur Pink Panthers

Raider
  • Ajinkya Pawar
  • Deepak Narwal
  • Guman Singh
  • Lokesh Kaushik
  • Milinda Chaturanga
  • Nilesh Salunke
Defender
  • Karamvir
  • Sandeep Dhull
  • Sunil Siddhgavali
All-rounder
  • Deepak Hooda
  • Dong Gyu Kim
  • Santhapanaselvam
Players released by Patna Pirates ahead of PKL 2021 auction

Raider
  • Pardeep Narwal
  • Ashish
  • Jang Kun Lee
  • Mohammad Esmaeil
  • Naveen
  • Purna Singh
Defender
  • Mahendra Choudhary
  • Jaideep
  • Jawahar
  • Amit Kumar
All-rounder
  • Hadi Oshtorak
  • Ravinder
  • Vikas Jaglan
Puneri Paltan released players

Raider
  • Nitin Tomar
  • Amit Kumar
  • Darshan Kadian
  • Emad Sedaghatnia
  • Manjeet
  • Sriram
  • Sushant Sail
  • Deepak Yadav
Defender
  • Surjeet Singh
  • Shubham Shinde
  • Girish Maruti Ernak
All-rounder
  • Amit Kumar
  • Sagar Krishna
  • Sandeep
Tamil Thalaivas

Raider
  • Rahul Chaudhari
  • Ajay Thakur
  • Anand
  • Shabeer Bappu
  • Ajith Kumar
  • Vineet Sharma
  • Yashwant Bishnoi
Defender
  • Ajeet
  • Ponparthiban Subramanian
  • Mohit Chhillar
  • Arif Robbani
All-rounder
  • Manjeet Chhillar
  • Hemant Chauhan
  • Ran Singh
  • Victor Obiero
Players releaased by Telugu Titans ahead of PKL 2021

Raider
  • Siddharth Desai
  • Sooraj Desai
  • Amit Kumar
  • Kamal Singh
  • Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy
  • Palle Mallikarjun
Defender
  • Vishal Bhardwaj
  • Arun
  • Krushna Madne
  • Abozar Mohajermighani
All-rounder
  • Armaan
  • Farhad Milaghardan
U Mumba released players

Raider
  • Arjun Deshwal
  • Athul MS
  • Dong Geon Lee
  • Gaurav Kumar
  • Rohit Baliyan
  • Vinoth Kumar
Defender
  • Rajaguru Subramanian
  • Harsh Vardhan
  • Anil
  • Young Chang Ko
  • Surinder Singh
All-rounder
  • Sandeep Narwal
  • Mohit Baliyan
UP Yoddha released players

Raider
  • Rishank Devadiga
  • Shrikant Jadhav
  • Monu Goyat
  • Masud Karim
  • Ankush
  • Azad Singh
  • Gulveer Singh
  • Surender Singh
Defender
  • Ashish Nagar
  • Amit
All-rounder
  • Akram Shaikh
  • Gurdeep
  • Mohsen Maghsoudlou
  • Narender
  • Sachin Kumar

First Published: Thu, August 26 2021. 14:01 IST

