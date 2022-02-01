Rs 1,711 cr earmarked for union cabinet, ministers salaries, travel, others

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat govt hikes Dearness Allowance for staff, pensioners to 28%
Budget 2022 LIVE: India may become $5-trn economy by FY26 or FY27, says CEA
Budget 2022: Govt plans paradigm change in urban planning; to set up panel
Budget 2022: 'Focus on multi-modal connectivity to boost logistics sector'
Budget 2022 'extremely negative' for Delhi, betrays farmers: Sisodia
-
The Union Budget on Tuesday allocated Rs 1,711.04 crore for a host of expenditure of the Union Cabinet that includes salaries, sumptuary and travel by central ministers and entertainment of foreign state guests among others.
The amount include expenditure for the Prime Minister's Office, National Security Council Secretariat, office of the Principal Scientific Advisor and secretariat assistance to former governors.
The bulk of the allocation, Rs 1,045 crore, has been earmarked for Council of Ministers.
The provision is for expenditure on salaries, sumptuary and other allowances and travel by cabinet ministers, ministers of state and former prime ministers. This also includes provision for special extra session flight operations for VVIPs.
Rs 300 crore has been allocated for the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor. The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of Office of Principal Scientific Advisor and National Research Foundation.
Rs 232.71 crore has been allocated to the National Security Council Secretariat. The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of National Security Council Secretariat.
Rs 66.70 crore has been earmarked for Cabinet Secretariat. The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of Cabinet Secretariat and Chemical Weapons Convention(CWC).
Rs 58.15 crore has been allocated for the PMO. The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of the PMO.
Rs 6.09 crore has been earmarked for hospitality and entertainment expenses.
The provision is for expenditure on government hospitality and entertainment of foreign state guests, official entertainment arranged at Rashtrapati Bhawan on behalf of the Vice President and Prime Minister, reception on National Days, investiture and ceremonies for presentation of credentials, etc.
Rs 1.8 crore has also been allocated for secretariat assistance to former governors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU