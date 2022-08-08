Nitish Kumar will not be able to complete his 5-year term: Chirag Paswan

Amid a political storm in Bihar, LJP (R) president on Monday claimed that will not be able to complete his five-year tenure as chief minister.

Mid-term poll is likely to take place any time from now.

"At present, no one knows what's in store for . Even if manages to secure his seat after negotiating with the Mahagathbandhan leaders, still, he would not be able to complete his tenure till 2025. The leaders of Mahagathbandhan are over ambitious which would lead to mid term Assembly elections," Paswan asserted.

"The moment he secures his chief minister's chair, he will execute the Paltimar plan," Paswan said.

Reacting to the "Chirag model" used by JD-U president Lalan Singh, Paswan said that the Chirag model is meant for the state's development.

"We believe in " first-Bihari First". What would be the "Nitish model"? The Nitish model is meant for unemployment, flood, drought, crime, corruption, hooch tragedies, etc. JD-U leaders should clarify what is the Nitish model, Paswan said.

"In 2020 Assembly polls, 25 lakh people adopted the Chirag model, if has an objection to it, then I want to tell him that the 13 crore people of the state are opting for it," Paswan said.

Apparently, is upset over Lalan Singh's statement on Sunday that due to Chirag model, JD-U reached 43 seats in 2020 Assembly polls. Lalan Singh claimed that a particular political party (BJP) conspired against Nitish Kumar and weakened him through in the elections.

Chirag Paswan had given the tickets to LJP candidates only on those seats where JD-U was contesting the election.

