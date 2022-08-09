Chirag slams Nitish for insulting people's mandate twice, seeks fresh polls

-
ALSO READ
HC dismisses plea against eviction of Chirag Paswan from govt bungalow
Evicted from 12, Janpath, saddened Chirag Paswan claims humiliation
Nitish Kumar will not be able to complete his 5-year term: Chirag Paswan
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
'Take on BJP directly': Chirag attacks Nitish over 'conspiracy' accusation
-
Chirag Paswan on Tuesday slammed outgoing Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for insulting the people's mandate for the second time and demanded the imposition of President's Rule in the state followed by fresh elections.
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader also came out in support of the BJP amid the political turmoil in Bihar and said the saffron party had accepted everything that Kumar wanted as chief minister and even compromised on its own policies.
"Nitish Kumar has once again insulted the people's mandate. He has lost his credibility... Is it a joke? At one time you go with somebody and the other time with someone else," Chirag Paswan told reporters here.
"I request the governor to recommend the imposition of President's Rule in the state. Elections should be held for a fresh mandate," he added.
Asked about his own role going forward, he said, "I have not yet taken any decision on this.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU