Budget 2023-24: Soon, Rs 75K-crore transport connectivity projects
Budget 'progressive'; ticks all boxes, powers India's growth drive: Scindia

He also said the Budget gives a huge impetus to the vision of Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN)

Topics
Budget 2023 | Jyotiraditya Scindia | Budget at a Glance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jyotiraditya Scindia
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Union Budget is "progressive" and ticks all the boxes and powers the country's growth drive, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets, Scindia said the Budget is rightly focused on consumption and investment stimulus, and more money in the hands of the growing middle class.

On Wednesday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for 2023-24, which is also the last full-fledged budget of the current government before the general elections next year.

Among other announcements, Sitharaman said the capital investment outlay is being increased steeply for the third year in a row by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore, which would be in 2023-24.

"#AmritKaalBudget strikes a fine balance b/w uplifting women,youth, Kisan & the middle class, unleashing of animal spirits of MSMEs, and fiscal consolidation. A "progressive" budget that ticks all the boxes & powers India's growth drive. A budget for all! @nsitharaman," Scindia said.

According to him, the Budget is forward looking towards meeting India's green energy and net zero targets.

He also said the Budget gives a huge impetus to the vision of Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN).

"Thank you, PM @narendramodi Ji & FM @nsitharaman Ji for the decision to build 50 airports/heliports/water aerodromes. This will go a long way in strengthening regional connectivity," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 20:37 IST

